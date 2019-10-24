GLEN ROSE — The District 4-4A championship will be on the line Friday night when the Glen Rose Tigers host the Godley Wildcats in the Tigers’ final regular-season home game at 7:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers (3-5, 2-0) enter the contest on a three-game winning streak, while the Wildcats (6-1, 1-0) have also won three straight games. The winner will have a one-game lead and be firmly in the driver’s seat as Glen Rose travels to one-win Venus (1-6, 0-1) to close out the season, and Godley hosts Venus and travels to Hillsboro (3-5, 1-1).

“Godley is a good football team with some really good weapons on offense,” Glen Rose football coach Cliff Watkins said. “They are explosive and do a good job pushing the ball down the field. Their running back is a good runner that allows them to be balanced.”

Last week, in the 34-15 victory over Ferris, the Tiger defense allowed just 287 yards total offense, and held the Yellowjackets to three field goals and a touchdown. They will need a similar defensive effort this week against Godley.

“They want to give you a lot of different looks defensively to try and keep you guessing,” Watkins said. “We have to go out and execute on both sides of the ball. It’s senior night so our guys are very excited to get to go out and play one more time in Tiger Stadium.”

Offensively, the Tigers racked up 458 yards total offense against Ferris, and four different players scored touchdowns, six players had carries and six different receivers caught passes.

“We’ve been very happy with our offensive balance the last few weeks,” Watkins said. “Our offensive line is coming around and playing well, so our run game has been big for us and now we’ve had guys stepping up and making plays in the passing game.”

LOOKING BACK

Glen Rose quarterback Austin Worthen completed 12 of 13 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns in leading the Tigers to their second straight district with the 34-15 win over Ferris.

J.W. Roper had TD runs of 20 and 3 yards, and Worthen had touchdown passes of 7 yards (Ricky Douglas), 49 yards (Britt Blanchette) and 45 yards (Nate Ferguson).

Defensively, Preston Roberson led the Tigers with 12 tackles, while Braylen Meador added 11, and Douglas and Cory Aper added 10 each.