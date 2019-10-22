VAN ALSTYNE — Valerie Young had 12 kills, 10 assists and nine digs as Van Alstyne earned the outright District 10-3A championship with a 25-12, 25-22, 25-15 victory against Whitewright.

Micah Welch added eight kills, 11 assists and eight digs, Lindi Boling collected 14 digs, Sydney Sullivan chipped in four aces and four digs, Hannah Hemphill and Samantha Moore each put down three kills and Darcey Earley finished with five digs for Van Alstyne (30-4, 11-0), which closes out its regular season by hosting Howe on Friday. The Lady Panthers have the district bye on Tuesday before opening the playoffs against the fourth seed out of District 9-3A.

Leonard 3, Bells 0

In Leonard, Bella Smith had eight kills and four blocks for third-place Bells but fourth-place Leonard kept the Lady Panthers from clinching a playoff spot with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-20 victory in 10-3A action.

Gabby Smith added four kills and four digs, Kayton Arnold put down three kills, Cheyenne Floyd handed out 16 assists and Mia Moore collected four digs for Bells (22-15, 6-4), which can clinch a postseason berth with a win at Blue Ridge — which is tied with Leonard for fourth place.

Bonham 3, Howe 1

In Howe, Ally Harvey had 16 kills for the Lady Bulldogs but second-place Bonham earned a 25-22, 25-12, 20-25, 25-23 win in district action.

Sierra Copeland put down 14 kills, Hannah Dwyer chipped in five kills and three digs, Cassidy Anderson handed out 17 assists to go with 10 digs, Jenna Honore finished with 12 assists and four digs, Molly Wilson chipped in 14 digs and Gracie Lankford totaled 10 digs for Howe (14-19, 2-8), which plays at first-place Van Alstyne on Friday.

District 10-5A

Lovejoy 3, Sherman 0

In Lucas, the Lady Bearcats suffered a 25-12, 25-9, 25-11 loss against first-place Lovejoy in district action.

Sherman (5-34, 0-8) plays at second-place McKinney North on Friday before closing out the season by hosting rival Denison on Tuesday.

Princeton 3, Denison 0

In Princeton, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a 25-14, 25-13, 25-16 loss against fourth-place Princeton in district action.

Denison (14-25, 1-7) plays at third-place Wylie East on Friday before finishing the season at rival Sherman on Tuesday.

District 9-3A

Ponder 3, Pottsboro 0

In Ponder, the Lady Cardinals suffered a 25-14, 25-10, 25-9 loss against the first-place Lady Lions in district action.

Pottsboro (18-19, 3-7), which was eliminated from the playoffs with the loss, travels to S&S on Friday.

Ponder (29-12, 11-0) earned at least a share of its first district title in program history and will try to have outright possession of it when the Lady Lions travel to second-place Gunter on Friday.

Pilot Point 3, S&S 0

In Sadler, the Lady Rams suffered a 25-11, 25-11, 25-11 loss against third-place Pilot Point in district action.

S&S (3-17, 0-10) will host Pottsboro on Friday.

Pilot Point (25-17, 6-4), which plays at Whitesboro on Friday, clinched a playoff spot with the victory.

District 11-2A

Collinsville 3, Saint Jo 0

In Saint Jo, the second-place Lady Pirates earned a 25-12, 25-14, 25-18 victory in district action.

Collinsville (33-9, 9-1) hosts first-place Lindsay on Friday and the Lady Pirates can tie for the top spot in the standings with a victory. A loss would lock Collinsville into the second seed for the playoffs.

Non-district

Tom Bean 3, Whitesboro 1

In Tom Bean, Chloe Farrer had 14 kills, 10 digs and three blocks as Tom Bean defeated Whitesboro, 18-25, 28-26, 25-17, 28-26, in non-district action.

Raylynn Adams handed out 29 assists to go with 16 digs and four kills, Taylor Whitehurst collected 26 digs, Emma Lowing added five kills and five digs, Jesse Ball put down six kills, Laramie Worley totaled eight digs, Morgan Stroud chipped in seven digs and Shelby Mason finished with 18 digs for Tom Bean (12-19), which returns to 12-2A play at Savoy on Friday.