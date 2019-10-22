For the sixth consecutive week, Tarleton is ranked the No. 4 team in the nation by the American Football Coaches Association.

The Texans received 663 points and one vote for first place. Valdosta State, the defending national champions, are No. 1 with 774 points and 30 first-place nods. Ferris State (2) is at 737 points and a first, while Minnesota State is third with 708 points. The top 12 teams in the AFCA poll are all undefeated.

The Texans, who improved to 7-0 on the year, have been ranked 17 straight weeks in the AFCA poll, including 14 consecutive weeks in the top 10 and eight straight in the top 5 - the longest stretches in program history.

Tarleton is one of three Lone Star Conference teams ranked in the AFCA poll. Angelo State moved up three spots to No. 22 and Texas A&M-Commerce, who the Texans beat 35-21 last Saturday, fell from No. 20 to No. 23. Eastern New Mexico received four votes in the poll.

Last Saturday's victory over then-No. 20 Texas A&M-Commerce marked the 17th straight regular season win for the Texans and 13th consecutive LSC win. The Texans have also won 12 straight home games at Memorial Stadium - the longest home winning streak in NCAA Division II.