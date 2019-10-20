The Texas Stars left little to chance Saturday night, defeating the Grand Rapids Griffins 3-0 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

A day before, the Stars needed a shootout to top the Griffins 4-3.

Jake Oettinger recorded his first career shutout, making 28 saves.

A trio of Stars scored for the first time this season in the win.

Parker MacKay scored his first career goal almost 10 minutes into the game, assisted by Conner Bleackley and Emil Djuse.

Joel Kiviranta doubled the lead in the third period with his first American Hockey League goal. Djuse picked up his second assist on the goal. Reece Scarlett registered an assist on the play as well.

Gavin Bayreuther rounded out the scoring on an empty net, assisted by Tanner Kero's fifth helper of the season.

On Friday, the Stars recorded their 400th franchise win. It was their second straight shootout win. In all, the Stars have reached a shootout in three of their six games. Bleackley, Brad McClure and Scarlett each scored in regulation before Kero clinched the win in the shootout.

The Stars next take on the Chicago Wolves on the road Wednesday at 11 a.m.