Dayron Butler’s first two punt returns of the night were emblematic of the entire first half for Manor; as grand as the highs for the Mustangs could be, their mistakes were equally spectacular. Against a Connally team with a far inferior record, Manor's mistakes early kept things close late into the fourth before the Mustangs put away the Cougars in a 50-35 win Friday at Manor Athletic Complex.

On Butler’s first touch, he took a punt for a house call for the game's first touchdown. His next opportunity didn’t go as smoothly; seeking another big play, Butler eagerly attempted to scoop up a bouncing football. He couldn’t find the handle, and the Cougars swarmed to recover the muffed punt.

It was that kind of self-inflicted wound that kept Manor (5-2, 3-0 District 11-5A DII) from leaving Connally (1-7, 1-3) in its wake so easily. The Mustangs committed five penalties and three turnovers to hold them back in a 14-14 halftime gridlock. Quarterback Matthew Hill threw a well-timed jump ball into the right corner of the end zone to Carl Chester for Manor’s second touchdown, but he also had an ill-advised desperation heave on a run/pass option turn into an interception to kill a drive.

Manor, though, kicked it into gear after the break. As Connally tried to pooch kick it away from Butler, they learned Che Nwabuko was pretty fast, too. Nwabuko snatched up the ground-ball kickoff and returned it for a 78-yard touchdown to open the second half. On the next Manor drive, Lavonte Benford turned a screen pass into a 61-yard strike to put Manor in command. Still, Connally rode running back Phazzon Washington's three second-half touchdown runs to keep the contest close.

The finishing blow for Connally came on Manor’s first play with a backup quarterback Jackson Zardavets behind center. Zardavets kept a zone read up the middle for a 60-yard score, replenishing the Mustangs cushion with four minutes to play. Manor’s Yael Sanchez later converted a field goal for the evening’s final score.

After a nondescript first half, Manor's Tahj Brooks finally broke out with a punishing 45-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. The Texas Tech commit finished the day with 122 rushing yards on 14 carries. University of Texas defensive line commit Princely Umanmielen made his presence known for Manor with 10 tackles and several pressures of Cougars quarterback Justin Santos.