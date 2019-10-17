JEJU ISLAND, South Korea — Jason Day's attempt to impress International team captain Ernie Els for a spot on the Presidents Cup roster took a positive turn Thursday when the Australian shot a 6-under-par 66 to sit two strokes off the lead after the opening round of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges.

In the first event of a three-tournament PGA Tour swing through Asia, Byeong Hun An took the lead with a 64, with Joaquin Niemann a stroke behind him. Day was alone in third place.

Day is hoping Els will chose him as a captain's pick for the International team against the Tiger Woods-captained U.S. team in December at Royal Melbourne.

"Overall, it's a great start," Day said. "I'm excited for the rest of the week."

He said before his first round that he was still hoping for a Presidents Cup spot.

"It is certainly disappointing not to make the team on my own merits. But it is a reminder that nothing is given to you in this game," he said.

"I certainly want to be on the team and believe I can be an asset to the Internationals. Being in my home country certainly gives me an edge, and I've had some success on the sand belt (courses) and Royal Melbourne in the past."

Defending champion Brooks Koepka shot a 69 with an eagle on the 18th, his final hole. Last year's runner-up, Gary Woodland, had a 71.

Justin Thomas, who won the inaugural CJ Cup in 2017, shot 68, and Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth each shot 70. Spieth is looking to end a lengthy drought — he hasn't won since the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale, a span of 54 tournaments worldwide.

"Overall, a good way to start. I felt I played a lot better than my score," Thomas said. "Anytime you play where you've won before, it creates a lot of good memories."

Kevin Na, who won in a playoff in Las Vegas two weeks ago, had a 72, and Sergio Garcia shot 73.

There are 78 players in the no-cut, limited-field event.

The top-ranked Koepka stirred some controversy Wednesday when he pointed out that Rory McIlroy, his closest challenger for the No. 1 ranking, hasn't won a major since the American joined the PGA Tour in 2015. He was responding to a question about a rivalry between the pair.

"I'm not looking at anybody behind me. I'm No. 1 in the world," Koepka said. "I've got open road in front of me. I'm not looking in the rearview mirror, so I don't see it as a rivalry. I've been out here for, what, five years. Rory hasn't won a major since I've been on the PGA Tour."

LPGA: Amy Yang and Nasa Hataoka shared the lead at 5-under 67 after the first round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai on Thursday.

Both players had six birdies and a bogey for a one-stroke lead.

"I'm happy how I played today," Yang said. "My swing felt very stable. ... Lot of solid shots out there and making some good putts, so it's been a good round."

Americans Jessica Korda and Angel Yin are tied for third, and defending champion Danielle Kang is among seven players tied for fifth at 69.

Senior LPGA: Helen Alfredsson added the Senior LPGA Championship to her U.S. Senior Women's Open title, rallying Wednesday at cold and windy French Lick Resort in Indiana to complete a sweep of the two major championships of the season.

Three strokes behind Juli Inkster entering the day, Alfredsson closed with a 2-under 70 for a three-stroke victory. The 54-year-old Swede was the only player to break par on the final day at the Pete Dye Course and, at 2-under 214, the only one under par for the week.

She won the U.S. Senior Women's Open in June at Pine Needles, beating Inkster by two strokes,

Inkster, 59, had five bogeys — three on par 5s — in a 76. A seven-time major winner on the LPGA Tour, she's winless in the senior majors, also finishing second in the 2018 U.S. Senior Women's Open.

Trish Johnson and Moira Dunn-Bohls tied for third at 2 over, each shooting 75.