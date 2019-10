Jim Wells County 4-H Archery and Rifle projects recently received a grant from the Jim Wells County Sheriff’s office for $10,000.

The grant money will be used for new equipment through the drug forfeiture funds.

Archery project purchased square targets, 3D targets, and constructed new stands for square targets.

JWC Sheriff Daniel Bueno talked to the 4-Her’s about safety when using any kind of weapon so they don’t hurt themselves or others.