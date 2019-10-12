BALLINGER — The Bangs Dragons slipped to 1-2 in District 4-3A Division II football action and 3-3 on the season with Friday night's 31-0 road loss to the Ballinger Bearcats.

Ballinger (4-2, 1-2) tallied its first district victory after losing to Cisco and Anson in consecutive weeks. Bangs was coming off a 46-16 win over Grape Creek after dropping its league opener to Anson.

The Dragons finished with just 182 yards of total offense — 123 rushing and 59 passing — while committing a pair of turnovers.

The Bearcats churned out 379 yards — 239 rushing and 140 passing — and turned over the ball just once.

Ballinger — which led 7-0 after one quarter, 21-0 at halftime and 28-0 heading into the fourth period — received 119 yards passing and a touchdown and 76 yards rushing and another score from quarterback Edgar Nunez.

Cooper Bean rushed for a team-high 94 yards and reached the end zone once, while Weston Rollwitz grabbed five receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Vaughn chipped in 53 yards and a touchdown on the ground and completed 2 of 3 passes for 21 yards with an interception.

Bangs quarterback Brayton Wedeman completed 8 of 14 passes for 59 yards with two interceptions, while rushing for 46 yards. Ethan Sanchez finished with 67 yards on the ground and two catches for 13 yards. Guy Powell added 10 yards rushing and three catches for 7 yards, while Wesley Mitchell grabbed two receptions for 34 yards and Damien Santillanes caught a 5-yard pass.

The Dragons will attempt to rebound at home next week as they challenge Merkel (1-5, 1-2), which is coming off a 55-6 loss to Anson, in a battle of the fourth and fifth place finishers in the district a year ago.