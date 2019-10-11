For the second straight week, the Lubbock High football team showed flashes of being able to not only go toe-to-toe with but also outplay its opponent.

The Westerners have yet to be able to do it on a consistent basis.

Caprock took advantage of early LHS mistakes and a strong second-half performance for a 55-17 victory Thursday night in District 2-5A, Division I play at PlainsCapital Park at Lowrey Field.

“Too many mistakes,” Lubbock High head coach Shane Stephen said. “We didn’t do a good job tackling, but proud of them for the first half. Second half, we weren’t nearly as good.”

The loss puts the Westerners' (1-5, 0-3) playoff hopes in serious jeopardy with games remaining against district leader Abilene Cooper and rival Monterey still on the slate.

After spotting the Longhorns (2-4, 2-0) a 14-0 lead early in the first quarter thanks to bad punt execution and a 79-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Caprock’s Isaiah Carrasco, the Westerners outscored Caprock 17-13. Quarterback Brandon Smith and receiver Noe Tijerina hooked up twice for touchdowns of 17 and 11 yards in the first half, the second score pulling LHS to within 10 at the intermission.

“That was nice score to get and one we’ve been working for,” Stephen said. “The defense even played good early in the first half."

But the early deficit was too much to overcome, then Caprock scored touchdowns on all three of its possessions in the period to turn a 27-17 lead at halftime into a comfortable 48-17 advantage going into the fourth quarter.

Corbin Putman rushed for 132 yards and scored on touchdown runs of 35, 2, 7 and 9 yards after halftime as the Longhorns finished with 392 yards on the night, 256 on the ground.

“That was a bad first half, way too many penalties and way too many mistakes,” Caprock head coach Dan Sherwood said. “The kids took a pretty good chewing at halftime, but you know what, they did a good job coming out here, putting that first half behind them and playing a good second half.”

After racking up 162 yards in the first half, the Westerners struggled mightily in the second half, amassing just 32 yards after the intermission. Of Lubbock High’s five possessions in the second half, three ended in punts and the other two with turnovers.

Caprock, meanwhile, rode Putman for its second half surge. His 35-yard touchdown run capped the first drive of the third quarter, and his 2-yard touchdown came after a short punt set the Longhorns up at the LHS 29.

The start of the game could not have been more disastrous for the Westerners, who found themselves down 14-0 less than six minutes in thanks to two big mistakes on defense and the kicking game.

From there, however, the Westerners outplayed the Longhorns or the most part. LHS found the end zone on its next drive when Smith found Tijerina for a 17-yard touchdown pass on the fade into the left corner of the end zone, pulling the Westerners to within 14-7.

LHS found some much-needed momentum and was able to get a quick score before the intermission. A 23-yard run by Rodney Hunter got the ball to midfield and a 34-yard pass from White to Darin Mendez set up first-and-goal at the six. After a loss by Smith, the junior quarterback found Tijerina again, this time for an 11-yard touchdown with 9 seconds left until halftime, bringing the Westerners to within 27-17 at halftime.

But the momentum could not be sustained in the second half.

“Our guys were trying, just weren’t able to get it done,” Stephen said.

Player of the Game

Corbin Putman, RB, Sr., Caprock

Putman took over the game in the second half and helped lead the Longhorns to the victory. He rushed for 71 of his 132 yards after halftime and scored on touchdowns runs of 35, 2, 7 and 9 yards as Caprock outscored Lubbock High 28-0 in the second half.

What’s next?

Caprock returns to the friendly home confines of Dick Bivins Stadium to face district leader and No. 10 Abilene Cooper. Lubbock High has a bye next week before hitting the road to face the Cougars in Abilene.

CAPROCK 55, LUBBOCK HIGH 17

Caprock;14;13;21;7;—;55

Lubbock High;7;10;0;0;—:17

First Quarter

CAP – Bryan Rodriguez 15 pass from Tarik Williams (Cason Polivoda kick); 9:38

CAP – Isaiah Carrasco 79 fumble return (Polivoda kick); 6:06

LHS – Noe Tijerina 17 pass from Brandon White (William McNamara kick); 2:24

Second Quarter

LHS – McNamara 35 FG; 11:09

CAP – Williams 81 run (kick failed); 10:08

CAP – Richard Deleon 3 run (Polivoda kick); :55

LHS – Tijerina 11 pass from White (McNamara kick); :09

Third Quarter

CAP – Corbin Putman 35 run (Polivoda kick); 9:19

CAP – Putman 2 run (Polivoda kick); 5:46

CAP – Putman 7 run (Polivoda kick): :10

Fourth Quarter

CAP – Putman 9 run (Polivoda kick); 8:20

TEAM STATISTICS

CAP;LHS

First downs;23:15

Rushes-yards;34-256;30-96

Passing yards;136;98

Comp.-att.-int;16-22-0;9-21-1

Punts-avg.;0-0.0;4-28.7

Fumbles-lost;4-2;4-3

Penalties-yards;12-102;7-54

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Caprock, Corbin Putman 15-132, Tarik Williams 5-113, Dravin Solis 4-47, Fabian Morales 1-(-2), Nathen Contreraz 1-(-2), Richard Deleon 5-(-14), Devon Smith 1-(-17); Lubbock High, Keith Ramirez 17-79, Rodney Hunter 9-44, Brandon Smith 4-(-27).

PASSING

Caprock, Williams 10-15-0—70, Deleon 6-7-0—66; Lubbock High, Smith 9-21-1—98.

RECEIVING

Caprock, Bryan Rodriguez 6-76, Isayah Hernandez 4-29, Smith 3-20, Jose Reynoso 2-13, Morales 1-1; Lubbock High, Darin Mende 1-34, Noe Tijerina 3-31, Ramirez 1-19, Owen Fuambu 2-8, Maximus Hernandez 1-6, Rodney Hunter 1-0.