The Port Lavaca-Calhoun Sandcrabs are forfeiting Friday night’s game against the Alice Coyotes.

According to The Port Lavaca Wave, the community newspaper in Port Lavaca, the Sandcrabs used an ineligible player against Alice. Afterward, Port Lavaca-Calhoun coaches asked the Texas Association of Sports Officials for clarification since the player in question had been ejected from Port Lavaca-Calhoun’s game a week earlier against Gregory-Portland. After a discussion with the University Interscholastic League, it was confirmed that the player was indeed ineligible for the first half of Friday's game, which means the Sandcrabs must forfeit the win, Calhoun County ISD announced Monday morning.

Alice struggled against Port-Lavaca-Calhoun Friday night. Behind Sandcrab running back Steve Johnson’s big 354-yard rushing night, Port Lavaca-Calhoun ran away with a 55-7 win.

The Coyotes totaled 355 yards, but simply could not reach pay dirt. Alice also committed three turnovers which led to Sandcrab touchdowns.

With the forfeiture, the Coyotes are 2-0 in District 15-5A, Div. II and the Sandcrabs are 1-1.

Alice coach Kyle Atwood said Friday's game was a tough outing, but the Coyotes must now take advantage of the situation.

“We have to now take advantage of this great situation that we’re in being 2-0 and do what we need to beat a tough Floresville team Friday night,” Atwood said. “We need to continue to get better and continue to do things right and work hard and continue being committed.”

The Coyotes continue District 15-5A, Div. II at 7:30 p.m. Friday with a home game against Floresville. The Tigers (1-4 and 2-2) lost a close 17-14 decision to Gregory-Portland Friday.