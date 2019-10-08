Two senior football players who are playing key roles on the defensive line for Stephenville High School’s Yellow Jackets are this week’s Featured Players of the Week.

They are Kreed Averhoff, a 6-3, 210-pound starting defensive end who also plays some on offense at tight end, and John Rex Haile, a 6-0, 190-pounder who plays defensive end in pass-rushing situations.

Averhoff is a member of the SHS Student Council and serves as secretary for the Bass Club. He is a member of the FFA who previously played junior varsity football and baseball.

He has two siblings — younger brother Camden Averhoff, who is a seventh grader at Henderson Junior High, and brother Cade Averhoff, a former SHS football standout (Class of 2018) now attending Texas Tech University.

In the four games he has played this season on defense, Averhoff had 15 tackles — seven solo and eight assists.

Haile, who has played in four football games this season, has 14 tackles, with seven solo and seven assists. He was a varsity letterman in baseball last season as a junior for the Yellow Jackets, playing first base, and is a member of the FFA.

Haile and Averhoff sat down the the E-T Monday to answer a few questions:

Q: What stands out among the things the football team has improved on since the beginning of the season?

Haile: Our offense being able to finish drives going downfield. Our offensive linemen are starting to get their steps down, and be more confident in their own skin.

Averhoff: I’d say we’re coming together as a team, showing unity and the defense is rallying to the ball, and the offense is making plays.

Q: How have you improved the most this season as an individual player?

Haile: Being able to get around (blockers) quicker. Part of it (the improvement) was probably from working in the offseason. This summer I ran a whole lot and went to a baseball camp in Houston.

Averhoff: This year was the first year I’ve played defensive end. I played linebacker on the JV. I’ve learned a lot, and coach (August) Dobraski has taught me a lot. I’m trying to make more tackles in every game, and I’m working on my arm extension and to be more physical.

Q: What are your expectations now for what the team can do this season?

Haile: During the offseason we had a lot of doubts. We have a lot more confidence going into district.

Averhoff: I think a lot of people had a lot of doubts in us, and we used that to encourage us — fuel the fire. We can go as far as we want to.

Q: What are your plans after finishing high school, and what is your ideal occupation?

Haile: If I don’t get a scholarship in baseball or football, then I’ll go to TSTC in Waco to (study) auto mechanics and diesel. I’d love to be a foreman on a shop floor at a dealership, or have my own garage to work on custom cars.

Averhoff: I’ll either go to Tarleton or Texas Tech, probably for something in ag, or go to optometry school (at Northeast State University in Oklahoma). That’s just something I’ve been looking into. Something ag-related if that doesn’t work out.