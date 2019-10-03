The Howard Payne Yellow Jackets slipped to 0-3 at home and 2-15 on the season as they dropped a four-set non-conference decision to Schreiner, 25-20, 25-13, 20-25, 25-18, Wednesday night at the Brownwood Coliseum.

Amaya Marshall’s eight kills led the HPU offense trailed by five from Shaylyn Wise, four each from Ciara Chappell and Mya Ross, two apiece from Mitsue Rodriguez, Canyon Hughes and Hannah Rule and one by Kennedy Sam.

Sam’s nine assists were a team-high followed by seven from Logan Boyd, six from Kaitlyn Elsten, two each by Kylee Shirley and Giana Uvence and one apiece by Chappell and Rodriguez.

Contributing service aces were Boyd, Logan, Uvence, Ross, Elizabeth Benn and Daisy Flores.

Defensively, Shirley logged 23 digs for the Lady Jackets followed by Benn with seven, Ross, Flores and Sam with five, Elsten with four, Boyd, Rodriguez, Marshall and Rule with three, Wise with a pair and Uvence, Chappell, Hughes and Christian Wilson with one apiece.

Hughes played a role in five blocks, Marshall was in on four and Rodriguez collected one.

Schreiner (4-9) received 14 kills from Kayla Lofland, four aces and 20 digs from Madeline Vela, 20 assists from Kamryn Ash, and four blocks from Kadi Elledge.

The Lady Jackets are back in American Southwest Conference volleyball action at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hardin-Simmons.