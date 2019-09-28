A lot was forgotten in the District 2-5A Division I opener at Dick Bivins Stadium between Caprock and Palo Duro on Friday night, some of it for the better and a little of it for the worse.

But it was Caprock who emerged from the evening with the cleanest memories of all, and who had the brighter future at the end of the night.

After going winless in their four nondistrict games, the Longhorns didn't waste any time against Palo Duro, setting the tone by scoring on their first two possessions of the game. The statement was made that the predistrict schedule was just an unpleasant memory, as Caprock rolled to a 35-14 victory to go from winless to perfect.

It was as good an example as you could find of a team taking advantage of a clean slate.

"What it shows is that we have talent in this program and believe in what we're trying to accomplish," Caprock coach Dan Sherwood said. "It shows the benefit of having a short memory. That we were 0-4 doesn't matter and the important thing is that we're 1-0."

It helped that the Longhorns (1-4, 1-0 in district) returned senior Tarik Williams, a three-year starter at quarterback. He was hardly the only reason the Longhorns were able to overwhelm Palo Duro (2-3, 0-1) on the ground early in the game, but he provided a spark.

After the Dons punted on their first possession, Caprock took over at its own 32-yard line. Corbin Putman actually did the heavy lifting running the ball early, as he carried it on Caprock's first six plays and gained 53 yards. Williams, though, cashed it in with a 15-yard run for a 7-0 lead.

Two plays after forcing another PD punt, Williams threw his first pass of the night and hit a streaking Fabian Morales for a 64-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead. Williams capped the scoring in the first half with a 5-yard touchdown for a 21-0 lead with 56 seconds left in the first half, which proved to be a demoralizing blow for the Dons.

Williams had hardly played quarterback in the first four games after twisting his ankle in the season opening loss to Hereford. But his presence was felt against the Dons, as he completed his first eight passes of the night and finished 8-of-9 for 151 yards.

"When I got the word I was starting I was really excited but my main focus was to get my teammates pumped up and make sure we kept some positivity," Williams said. "Our line did a really good job of opening holes. The 0-4 start was kind of something we tried to forget and the result was good."

The second Williams touchdown was the culmination of a 14-play, 99-yard drive which killed whatever hopes Palo Duro may have had. Caprock got the ball at the 1-yard line after stuffing Palo Duro's Anthony Randle for no gain.

On a third-and-17 from the Caprock 27, Williams scrambled and hit Putman for a 22-yard gain which was the turning point of the drive.

It was just one of several big plays for Putman, who ended Caprock's first possession after the second half kickoff with a 1-yard scoring run to make it 28-0. Putman finished the night with 183 yards on 21 carries.

"I was ready to run and make a statement," Putman said. "With Tarik back there it felt like we were going back to our old ways. It gave us confidence that we knew all we needed to do this week was win one game."

Palo Duro's Danny Dilworth helped his team avoid a shutout with a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns. He scored on a 2-yard run and caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Dondray DeGrate to conclude the scoring.

Caprock has an open week next week while Palo Duro continues in district play by hosting Lubbock High next Friday.

Caprock 35, Palo Duro 14

Palo Duro 0 0 0 14 — 14

Caprock 14 7 14 0 — 35

First Quarter

C—Tarik Williams 15 run (Cason Polivoda kick), 6:23

C—Fabian Morales 64 pass from Williams (Polivoda kick), 2:12

Second Quarter

C—Williams 5 run (Polivoda kick), 0:56

Third Quarter

C—Corbin Putman 1 run (Polivoda kick), 9:18

C—Luis Escobedo 1 run (Polivoda kick), 2:20

Fourth Quarter

PD—Danny Dilworth 2 run (George Martinez kick), 9:40

PD—Dilworth 25 pass from Dondray DeGrate (Martinez kick), 1:49

Palo Duro Caprock

First downs 13 20

Rushing 160 239

Passing 95 166

Total yards 255 405

C-A-I 7-20-2 11-13-0

Punts-Avg. 4-33.3 1-19.0

Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-21

Penalties-yards 7-56 6-55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Palo Duro: Treyson Dilworth 4-18, DeGrate 10-62, Anthony Randle 12-52, D. Dilworth 8-38, Jabri Edwards 4-10. Caprock: Putman 21-183, Williams 7-17, Escobedo 10-47, Richard DeLeon 1-(-8).

PASSING—Palo Duro: DeGrate 7-20-2-95. Caprock: Williams 8-9-0-151, DeLeon 3-4-0-15.

RECEIVING—Palo Duro: De'Zauhn Gilbreath 1-10, Israel Guevara 5-60, D. Dilworth 1-25. Caprock: Morales 2-70, Putman 2-20, Isayah Hernandez 3-56, Bryan Rodriguez 3-17, Jose Reynoso 1-3.