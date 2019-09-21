The second quarter is only one-fourth of a football game, but for Round Rock so far this season it has resulted in 66 percent of their points and 100 percent of their wins. For the third straight contest, the Dragons used a second stanza outburst, this time to the tune of 35 points, to take control of the game. This proliferation of points turned a tie score into a five-touchdown halftime advantage en route to a 56-14 victory over McNeil in the Dragons’ district opener.

The Dragons have scored 28, 30 and 35 points in the second quarters of their three games this season, accounting for two-thirds of 140 total points. Against the Mavericks, Jordan Smart scored three times on the ground, Israel Morgan notched two touchdowns rushing, and Seth Ford connected with Colin Sullivan three times through the air as Round Rock rolled up 641 yards of offense. The first quarter made things seem like it would be a dogfight after the Dragons and Mavericks struggled to a 7-7 tie. Round Rock scored on their opening drive, driving straight down the field in just over a minute on a possession capped by Israel Morgan’s 5 yard run. McNeil answered immediately, with brothers Luke and Winston Hutchison mixing passes and runs to move the ball past midfield, and quarterback Luke converting a keeper for a 41-yard touchdown gallop and a 7–all deadlock less than four minutes into the night.

But in the second quarter Round Rock’s offense and defense complemented each other perfectly, with the defense forcing four punts into the wind and limiting McNeil to 22 yards of offense. On offense, Round Rock found the end zone each time they touched the ball in the second quarter, starting with a third down conversion from the Mavericks 21, with Smart taking the toss right and finding a seam for a touchdown. The Dragons defense forced a three and out, and from the McNeil 40 Round Rock scored again, with Smart cashing in from 11 yards out in the Wildcat formation and a 21-7 lead eight minutes before halftime.

Ford found Sullivan for the first of three touchdowns on the next drive, rolling right for an eight-yard toss. Another three and out set up the Dragons near midfield, and after a personal foul backed them up, Ford hit Sullivan in stride down the right hash marks and it was off to the races for a 69-yard scoring strike. Round Rock got the ball back once more and Ford hit Sullivan from 11 yards out 47 seconds before the half for a 42-7 lead.

Luke Hutchison ignited the home crowd on the first play of the third quarter, keeping the ball up the middle and accelerating down the left sideline for a 75-yard touchdown run. When the Mavericks defense forced a three and out, McNeil fans had hopes for a comeback. The offense got as far as the Dragons 37 but lost the ball on downs. Smart took a toss left and cut back to the middle for a 63-yard touchdown to thwart McNeil’s momentum. Morgan ran the ball in from one yard out midway through the third quarter to round out the scoring.