It seemed appropriate that Thursday night's game between Palo Duro and Borger was an incomplete game, at least in terms of length.

Thanks to a one-hour lightning delay before the kickoff and a pair of delays that finally ended the game early near the end of the third quarter, the game was cut short. The start and stop nature of the game along with the damp conditions didn't make for the most crisp of performances, but it didn't matter much in the end to Palo Duro, who took home a 22-0 victory.

It was a needed confidence booster for the Dons (2-2) who have struggled with consistency, but at the very least, will head into District 2-5A Division II play next week on an up note, which is the biggest thing that matters to PD coach Chris Fisher.

"The result was the ultimate goal and that's what we got tonight," Fisher said. "The penalties and mistakes we made on offense weren't good but I think we're getting better in that category."

The start of the game was delayed by almost an hour due to lightning in the area and the offenses particularly seemed to feel the effects of it. After a scoreless first quarter, Palo Duro took advantage of field position and took a 16-0 halftime lead.

Borger (1-3) actually moved the ball slightly better in the early going and got down to the Palo Duro 22-yard line before turning the ball over on downs late in the first quarter. Palo Duro put together a drive down to the Borger 35 and opted to punt, and George Martinez pinned the Bulldogs at their own 4 with a well-placed kick.

Three plays later, Borger couldn't handle a low shotgun snap and the ball rolled out of the end zone to give the Dons a 2-0 lead with 10:30 left in the first half.

That kind of typified Borger's evening. The Bulldogs hurt themselves with 11 penalties for 90 yards.

"The conditions weren't good but we didn't handle them very well," Borger coach Duane Toliver said. "We need to be able to handle adversity. We did have the wind in our face on that free kick (after the safety) and they made a great return."

Kameron Washington returned the ensuing free kick down to the Borger 22. Two plays later, Anthony Randle scored on a 13-yard run for a 9-0 lead.

Borger again drove into PD territory and went for it on fourth-and-four, but a pass fell incomplete and the Dons took over at their own 29. Dondray DeGrate hit Dra'Marcus Melvin on a quick hitch for a 31-yard gain to set the Dons up in Borger territory, then two plays later DeGrate hit Israel Guevara in the end zone on a 30-yard scoring pass to make it 16-0, the way it stood through halftime.

With 4:48 left in the third quarter, lightning struck again, causing yet another delay. When play resumed the Dons forced a Borger punt and took advantage of another short field at the Borger 33, and DeGrate scored on a 6-yard run three plays later for a 22-0 lead.

After the kickoff, Borger drove to the Palo Duro 44 but was again stopped on downs with 16 seconds left in the third quarter. Before the Dons could snap it on offense, there was another lightning strike and the officials decided to call the game.

"The coaches deserve credit for getting the kids ready after the delays and the kids deserve it for being able to respond," Fisher said. "I don't know if we're completely ready for district, but I do know we're a lot closer than we were."

Borger quarterback Camden Hernandez was the closest thing to an individual offensive star in the game, running for a game-high 78 yards on 12 carries.

Palo Duro 22, Borger 0

Borger 0 0 0 x — 0

Palo Duro 0 16 6 x — 22

Second Quarter

PD—Safety, 10:30

PD—Anthony Randle 13 run (George Martinez kick), 9:37

PD—Israel Guevara 30 pass from Dondray DeGrate (Martinez kick), 3:49

Third Quarter

PD—DeGrate 6 run (run failed), 3:29

Borger Palo Duro

First downs 9 10

Rushing 111 116

Passing 9 68

Total yards 120 184

C-A-I 1-7-0 7-14-0

Fumbles-lost 2-0 0-0

Penalties-yards 11-90 6-37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Borger: Levi Condren 15-47, Collier McGill 9-(-12), Trevon Williams 3-(-9), Chris Duarte 2-13, Camden Hernandez 12-78. Palo Duro: Treyson Dilworth 7-29, Randle 5-40, Danny Dilworth 1-14, Jibri Edwards 2-6, DeGrate 2-12, Dra'Marcus Melvin 1-15.

PASSING—Borger: McGill 0-1-0-0, Hernandez 1-6-0-9. Palo Duro: DeGrate 7-14-0-68.

RECEIVING—Borger: Duarte 1-9. Palo Duro: Randle 2-6, Guevara 2-29, Melvin 1-31, D. Dilworth 2-2.