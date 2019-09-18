GLEN ROSE — In a rematch of the Glen Rose Tournament earlier this season, the Lady Tigers will battle No. 20 Bridgeport (22-7) in Bridgeport on Friday with the varsity tilt beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Bridgeport, which at one point was ranked in the top 3 in the state, enters the match on a two-game winning streak, but it is just 2-4 in its last six matches.

Bridgeport won the first meeting between the two teams, 27-25, 25-11, in Glen Rose on Aug. 17.

The Lady Tigers (14-13) have won just one of their last six. The match with Bridgeport is the Lady Tigers’ second-to-last before opening district play with Brownwood on Sept. 27.

LOOKING BACK

Senior Taylor Fellers had a double-double with 14 kills and 13 assists, and freshman outside hitter Mattie Young added eight kills in leading the Lady Tigers to a 25-11, 25-16, 25-21 victory over Trinity Valley School on Friday night.

With the win, the Lady Tigers snapped a four-game losing streak dating back to their Aug. 30 home loss to Brock.

Defensively, Cam Hinton had 10 digs, Avery Turner added 11 and Kylie Frush added five. Emma Lozier added 11 assists.

On Tuesday, the Lady Tigers traveled to Robison and lost a tough four-setter, 11-25, 23-25, 25-17, 25-27, to the Lady Rockets.

Freshman Mattie Young led the Lady Tigers with 10 kills, while Fellers added eight and Abby Koerner chipped in with seven. Alexis Mims and Brooklyn Vara added four kills each.