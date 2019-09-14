While Lake Travis can look forward to another successful football season, Bowie will march ahead without its team leader.

Lake Travis quarterback Hudson Card had a steady hand beneath a harvest moon Friday night at Cavalier Stadium, guiding his team to a 52-10 victory in the District 25-6A opener for both teams. Bowie quarterback Trinidad Sanders, meanwhile, likely saw his football career come to an end when he suffered an apparent knee injury in the first quarter.

Sanders knew it was bad just moments after Lake Travis lineman Trey Sofia had a clean tackle on the Bulldog senior. He took off his helmet, slammed the ground with his fist, and was helped off the field by Bowie’s medical staff.

It was a cruel blow for Sanders, whose season ended with torn ACLs the past two years. Ironically, his 2018 season also ended in a game against Lake Travis.

Lake Travis (2-1, 1-0) gave an impressive performance on both sides of the ball. Card completed 14 of 18 passes for 246 yards and three total touchdowns while a defense led by Sofia and fellow lineman Raleigh Ervin had its best game of the young season.

Card was a cool customer, leading the Cavaliers to scores on all four of their first-half possessions. He was involved with two of them — a 9-yard run on the first drive and a 13-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Eaves later in the half.

Eaves, one of the area’s most impressive wide receivers through three weeks, had another spectacular night, catching seven passes for 141 yards and a pair of scores.

What makes the Card-to-Eaves combo so special?

“Kyle'’s my boy outside of football, too,” Card said. “We’ve always been really close. We’ve been training three or four years. He’s a great player. His routes are incredible. He makes it easy for me.”

Card played perhaps his best game of the young season, but coach Hank Carter said he can improve.

“Tom Brady is still getting better every game and every year,” Carter said. “For Hudson it’s about recognizing some things quicker, getting the ball out on time, making sure all the receivers are on the same page. ... Practice is important and I can’t wait to get back on the practice field Monday.”

Across the field, Bowie players were disappointed by the outcome but more concerned about Sanders, who walked off the field on crutches. Sanders said it’s the same knee he hurt during his sophomore season, adding he’s almost certain it’s another torn ACL.

“These are some of the life lessons football teaches you,” Bowie coach Jeff Ables said. “It’s not fair at all. Trying to talk to his dad on why it happened. I don’t know why it happened. Sometimes in life you just don’t know. Trin’s a winner and he’s going to bounce back. .... Sometimes in life you just have to get back up and get back in the game.”

Bowie (1-2, 0-1) scored on a field goal by Josh McCormick and a 53-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Diego Tello to Jason Gaines.

Bowie will try to rebound with a district home game on Thursday at Burger Stadium. Lake Travis will meet Akins Friday at Burger.