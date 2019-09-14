A 21-point first quarter deficit was too much for Amarillo High to overcome, as the Sandies fell at Wichita Falls Rider 38-24 on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
The Raiders jumped out to a quick 21-0 lead, scoring on their first three possessions. Quarterback Jacob Rodriguez hit Nick Darcus on an 18-yard touchdown to open the scoring, followed by touchdown runs of 17 and 12 yards by Tre Byrd.
Amarillo High (1-2) rallied, cutting the lead at 31-24 in third quarter after Will Maynard connected to Davin Lemmons on an 8-yard TD.
That’s as close as the Sandies could get it. Rider (2-1) punched a fourth quarter touchdown in on a Rodriguez 15 yard run.
Wichita Falls Rider 38, Amarillo High 24
Amarillo High 0 13 11 0 — 24
Rider 21 10 0 7 — 38
R – Nick Darcus 18 pass from Jacob Rodriguez (Colsen Welch kick)
R – Tre Byrd 17 run (Welch kick)
R – Byrd 12 run (Welch kick)
AHS – Peyton Conner 6 pass from Will Maynard (AJ Villar kick)
AHS – Villar FG 35, 4:17
R – Byrd 16 run (Welch kick)
AHS – Villar FG 42
R – Welch FG 42
AHS – Safety
AHS – Davin Lemmons 8 pass from Maynard (pass failed)
AHS – Villar FG 29
R – Rodriguez 15 run (Welch kick)
Amarillo High Rider
First downs 16;23
Rushing 110;268
Passing 131;225
C-A-I 17-24-0;16-26-1
Punting 6-38.3;NA
Fumbles 4-1;3-0
Penalties 3-45;9-89