CEDAR PARK - Kyle Brown completed 27 of 33 passes for 345 yards and two touchdowns to Adam Fogg and ran for a fourth as Vista Ridge (3-0, 1-0 District 13-6A) defeated visiting McNeil (1-2, 0-1) 42-14 to open league play at John Gupton Stadium.

Fogg caught 11 passes for 189 yards with touchdowns catches of 15 yards in the first quarter and another 15-yarder in the final quarter.

The Rangers scored three third-quarter touchdowns as Brown, Elijah Richards and Canon Kromis each pushed the ball over from the 1-yard line for a 35-7 Rangers' lead after three quarters.

McNeil’s Luke Hutchinson completed 20 of 28 passes for 226 yards, including a 71-yard touchdown strike in the final minute of the game to Tyree Williams. Winston Hutchinson rushed for 86 yards on 17 carries including a 60-yard second quarter run that set up a 10-yard scoring pass from Hutchinson to Ryan Morin scoring that cut the Rangers' lead to 14-7 at the half.