Two weeks into the season, the Crockett High School football team has yet to score a point. The Cougars were better in Week 2, though, according to coach John Waugh.

“We improved from last week, but we’ve still got a lot of improvement to go,” he said after Friday night’s 14-0 loss to Gonzales at Burger Stadium. “I thought we stayed a lot more involved in the game, I thought our kids’ body language was good throughout the game. There wasn’t a time when they looked up and thought, ‘This thing’s over.’

“We fought to the end of it, and that’s what you’ve got to be able to do in football. You’ve got to play every play.”

The Cougars, who lost to Akins 47-0 last week, made some plays, but not enough to move the ball consistently. Senior running back Andrew Jones paced the offense with 74 yards on 20 carries, while sophomore quarterback Michael Newton completed 11 of 20 attempts for 80 yards and two interceptions.

The second pick was a case of bad luck. Late in the game, as the Cougars tried to get something going after Gonzales made it 14-0, Newton threw over the middle, but his pass bounced off an official and into the arms of an Apaches defender.

“You’ve got to learn how to play, and the only way you learn how to play is to get out here in a game,” Waugh said. “We’ve got some young guys, and they’re making young-guy mistakes. That’s why you have a non-district schedule. Gonzales is a good football team.”

Gonzales senior quarterback Heath Henke scored both touchdowns — a pair of 1-yard runs in the third and fourth quarters. He finished with 34 yards on 18 rushes while throwing for 31 yards on 5-of-17 passing with no interceptions.

The Apaches outgained Crockett 208-152 and picked up 14 first downs to Crockett’s eight. Apaches junior running back Dillen Ramos finished with a game-high 99 yards on 20 rushes.

Gonzales had just two penalties for 25 yards, while the Cougars had seven for 45.

Crockett senior Patrick Ray caught four of Newton’s completions for 55 yards and Messiah Moss grabbed four for 23.