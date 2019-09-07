The Alice defense’s “turnover chain” looks like something out of a Saturday afternoon college football game.



The metal chain is big, heavy and industrial, and it holds an orange metal cutout of an Alice “A” and a Coyote. It's crude and rough, but it signifies a big-time play by the defense — a fumble recovery or an interception.



Luckily for the Coyotes, the chain came out three times Friday night and a one-sided 46-13 win over the H.M King Brahmas in Memorial Stadium Friday night.



The Coyotes picked off Brahmas quarterback, Lupe Cavazos three times. Senior R.J. Salas had two interceptions and junior R.J. Carrillo had one. It highlighted another impressive outing by the Alice defense, which has allowed only nine first-half points in two games, and six of those points were set up by an Alice turnover.



The Brahmas totaled 357 yards offense, but the Coyotes managed to end each first-half possession.



The Coyotes led 7-0 after scoring in its first series on a 17-yard run by Isaiah Aguilar. The Brahmas next drive ended with a Salas interception. The Coyotes capitalized on the very next play when Aguilar connected with receiver Waylon Moore for a 62-yard touchdown pass with 1:35 left in the first quarter.



Alice spent the second quarter winning the field position battle. The ensuing kickoff was kneeled at the one-yard line. The Alice offense eventually took advantage of the short field by scoring on a five-yard run by R.J. Salaiz with 11:54 left in the second quarter.



Aguilar again padded the Coyotes’ lead with a 70-yard touchdown pass to Weston Moore. Salaiz extended Alice’s lead with another five-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter.



The Coyotes managed to work their way through a sluggish second half with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Carrillo in the third and a one-yard touchdown run by Marshall Mack in the fourth.



It was another big statistical night for the Alice offense, which totaled 511 yards, including 388 yards in passing by Aguilar. The senior quarterback rushed for one touchdown and passed for three scores. Aguilar completed 19 of 33 attempts to seven different receivers.



Waylon Moore led the team in receiving yards with four catches for 114 yards. R.J. Salaiz had six catches for 77 yards and Weston Moore had 70 yards off one catch. Jacob Guzman had three catches for 66 yards.



Salaiz led Alice in rushing with six carries for 63 yards.



The Coyotes (2-0) play against Friday at Rockport-Fulton High School before a bye week and opening District 29-5A against Tuloso-Midway on Sept. 27.