There were no real surprises during Westlake's 48-0 win over Belton on Friday night in the 2019 opener for both teams at Chaparral Stadium.

Unless, of course, you count Westlake coach Todd Dodge playing three quarterbacks in the first half in what quickly became a rout for last year's Class 6A state semifinalists.

Those three quarterbacks combined to throw for 226 yards and four touchdowns as the Chaparrals moved the ball up and down the field with relative ease in the first half.

"That was actually planned. And the beautiful thing was I didn't have to deviate from the plan," Westlake coach Todd Dodge said after the game.

Senior quarterback Kirkland Michaux got the start, and he made the most of his opportunity, guiding the offense to a pair of touchdowns on his only two possessions, both times capped by scoring tosses — the first one to senior Ryan Lindley for 25 yards; the second scoring pass to fellow senior Mason Mangum.

The second of Westlake's three quarterbacks, sophomore Cade Klubnik, picked up where Michaux left off.

Taking over late in the first quarter with a 14-0 lead, Klubnik maneuvered the Chaparrals into field goal range, extending the drive with a 12-yard completion on fourth-and-5. David Leadbetter's 27-yard field goal made it 17-0 with 10:48 remaining in the second quarter.

Westlake got the ball right back at the Belton 31 following senior defensive back Leo Lowin's interception. Aided by a 15-yard pass interference penalty, Klubnik drilled a 6-yard scoring toss to Mangum for a 24-0 lead.

"I planned on playing Michaux the first two series. And I was going to put Cade in because I've got to get him in no matter what the rotation is. I'm not going to have a sophomore on the varsity and not play him. And then (senior) Drew (Willoughby) was going to come in the second quarter," Dodge said.

Westlake's defense, which limited Belton to 73 total yards in the first half, produced another turnover when the Chaps dropped quarterback Ruben Jiminez behind the line. Senior Austin McClendon recovered Jiminez's fumble at the Belton 36.

On the next play, Willoughby threw a touchdown strike to junior Luke Nicklos.

Willoughby guided the Chaps on a late first-half scoring drive resulting in Leadbetter's 21-yard field goal that extended the lead to 34-0 at intermission.

"We moved the ball with all of them (quarterbacks), and so now I'm able to evaluate," Dodge said. "Now we've got some great video. We've got two guys that have been in the quarterback room a long time in Michaux and Willoughby; they did some good things. And now I've got Cade, who's going to be a really good player."

Michaux returned to action in the third quarter and connected with freshman Jaden Greathouse for a 24-yard touchdown pass that made it 41-0. Grey Nakfoor capped the scoring with a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter.