LAKEWAY — Zach Mundell ran for three touchdowns and passed for a fourth to lead Arlington Martin to a 35-14 upset of third-ranked Lake Travis in both teams’ season-opener Friday night.

While Mundell directed his team’s ball-control offense with poise and efficiency, Martin’s defense frustrated Lake Travis’ usually high-scoring offense, holding the Cavaliers scoreless after halftime.

“My hat’s off to Martin,” Lake Travis coach Hank Carter said. “They were the more physical football team tonight and they deserved it.”

Martin broke a 14-14 halftime tie by capitalizing on KJ Polk’s interception of Cavaliers’ quarterback Hudson Card. Polk snatched Card’s pass away from Grayson Sandlin at midfield and returned it to the Lake Travis 30. Mundell quickly turned the interception into a 21-14 lead, scoring on a 7-yard run two plays later.

The Warriors defense took over from there, holding Lake Travis to just seven first downs after halftime, three of which came once the game was out of reach. The Cavaliers managed just 108 yards after halftime. Card completed just six of 19 passes in the second half.

After completing his first nine passes of the game, Card finished 23 of 46 for 246 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Sandlin caught both of the touchdown passes.

“We struggled to run the ball and that made us one-dimensional,” Carter said. “They were playing tight man coverage, and we won some but at the same time Hudson was getting hit a lot and our receivers weren’t getting loose.”

The Warriors pulled away on Mundell’s third touchdown run early in the fourth quarter and Chris Craft’s short touchdown run with less than two minutes left.

Mundell finished with 174 rushing yards on 18 carries. He also completed 8 of 15 passes for 72 yards and a 33-yard score to Cal Robinson in the second quarter. The Warriors wore down Lake Travis’ defense by running for 285 yards on the night.