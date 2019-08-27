The Alice Lady Coyotes came back and forced a deciding fifth game against the Robstown Lady Cotton Pickers Tuesday night, but in the end, they came up short.



After a marathon four games, the Robstown girls rallied and snuck by the girls from Alice in the fifth game, 15-11. The Lady Cotton Pickers defeated the Lady Coyotes, 24-26, 26-24, 23-25, 25-16 and 15-11.



The non-district loss dropped the Lady Coyotes to 10-12 for the season.



Alice led Game 1, but the Lady Cotton Pickers stormed back late in the game to win, 26-24. Alice edged Robstown in another close game to win Game 2, 26-24. Robstown returned the favor in Game 3 to win, 23-25. The Lady Coyotes were impressive in Game 4 by winning, 25-16. The Lady Cotton Pickers won the final game, 15-11.



Alayna Rosas led the team in kills with 10. Katelyn Hernandez had nine and Sarina Cantu had eight.



Deandra Ybarra had 19 assists and Desiree Hernandez had nine. Kayla Escobar had two blocks. Madison Timmons had 20 digs. Ybarra had 18 and Victoria Lasos had 17. Desiree Hernandez had two aces. Cantu and Samantha Hinojosa had one aces apiece.