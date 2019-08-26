The Amarillo Sod Poodles close the final road trip of their inaugural season on a high note Sunday afternoon.

For the second straight night, the Sod Poodles got stellar pitching against the Arkansas Travelers, as Ronald Bolanos became the second straight starter not to give up a run. That allowed five early Amarillo runs to hold up as the Sod Poodle beat the Travelers 5-2 in their final road game of the season.

The Sod Poodles (69-61) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning. Owen Miller scored the first run of the game on a passed ball, then a double by Kyle Overstreet and a single by A.J. Kennedy brought in runs for a 3-0 lead.

Ivan Castillo led off the third with a home run, then Luis Torrens drove home a run with a single for a 5-0 lead. That would be all the runs for the Sod Poodles.

But that was more than enough for Bolanos. In six innings, Bolanos allowed only four singles and struck out eight while walking only one.

That followed seven shutout innings by Kyle Lloyd the night before, as he earned the win in a 1-0 victory.

Torrens was the only batter with two hits for the Sod Poodles, who return home tonight to close out the regular season with an eight-game homestand beginning at 7:05 p.m. at Hodgetown against Tulsa.

Sod Poodles 5, Travelers 2

Amarillo;032;000;000;—;5;8;0

Arkansas;000;000;200;—;2;8;1

Ronald Bolanos, Nick Kuzia (7), Dauris Valdez (7), Bednar (9) and A.J. Kennedy. Ricardo Sanchez, Kyle Wilcox (7), Wyatt Mills (9) and Nick Thurman. W—Bolanos 8-4. L—Sanchez 8-11. 2B—Amarillo: Luis Torrrens, Kyle Overstreet. HR—Amarillo: Ivan Castillo (8). Records: Amarillo 69-61, Arkansas 76-54.