The Stephenville Yellow Jackets had to wait several hours before they could start their football scrimmage Friday night at Memorial Stadium against Granbury, but they finally were able to outscore the Class 5A Pirates, 2-1.

Receiver Gavin Rountree caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Kade Renfro to account for the Jackets’ scoring.

Originally the junior varsity scrimmage was set for 6, to be followed by the varsity, but lightning was all around and the action had to be put on hold. Finally, at about 10 p.m. the varsity scrimmage got underway, and ended at about 11:30 in a briefer format than what had been planned.

“We scored twice in the controlled period, and then they scored in the live quarter,” SHS head coach Serling Doty said. “(I was) proud of the way we handled the adversity of the lightning delay.

“We came out and played fast. Looking forward to Week 1 of the season.”

The Jackets will open the regular season on Friday, Aug. 30 (7 p.m.), at home in Memorial Stadium.