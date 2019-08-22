CHINA SPRING — The Glen Rose Lady Tigers dropped to 9-7 on the season Monday night with a 19-25, 23-25, 26-24, 24-26 loss at China Spring.

After dropping the first two sets, the Lady Tigers roared back in the third set behind seven kills from freshman Matti Young, three kills from sophomore Mallory Goff, and a pair of kills from Abby Koerner to force a fourth game.

In the decisive fourth set, the Lady Tigers trailed by as many as four points midway through the set before kills by Jeana Douglas and Young, and a pair of China Springs hitting errors tied the set at 13-13.

The game was tied or the lead changed hands six times before the Lady Tigers took a 20-18 on a kill by Goff, her fifth of the set, and an ace by Kylie Frush.

Following a kill by Cam Hinton, Glen Rose led 24-23 and was serving for set point, but the Lady Tigers committed two errors and China Spring recorded a kill to win the set and match.

In Set 2, the Lady Tigers led 23-22 only to allow three straight Lady Cougar points in dropping the close decision.

Young led the Lady Tigers with 11 kills, while Alexis Mims had eight and Goff added seven. Fellers and Hinton added six each and Douglas added five.

At the Glen Rose Tournament over the weekend, the Lady Tigers finished fourth. They beat Tolar (25-20, 24-26, 25-18), La Vega 25-18, 25-16), Castleberry (25-3, 25-8) and Nolan (26-24, 25-23) on the first day, and opened Saturday play with a win over Andrews (25-17, 25-20).

Glen Rose dropped the next two matches to Lorena (15-25, 17-25) in the semifinals and Bridgeport (25-27, 11-25) in the third-fourth place match. Fellers was named to the all-tournament team.

In non-tournament play, the Lady Tigers dropped a close 3-1 decision to Sanger (25-23, 16-25, 24-26, 19-25).

Glen Rose is back in action Friday and Saturday at the Arlington Tournament. The Lady Tigers meet Arlington Heights at 11 a.m. and Arlington High at 5 p.m. on Friday followed by matches with Mansfield Legacy (9 a.m.) and Mansfield Summit (1 p.m.) on Saturday.