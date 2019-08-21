PFLUGERVILLE — Hendrickson came into the 2019 season lacking seniors, but on Tuesday the team certainly didn't lack intensity and tenacity.

The young talent was on display on Aug. 20 as sophomores Ella Wendel and Sydney Hill led the Hawks attack with eight kills apiece and Karys Dove amassed nine digs to help Hendrickson (13-9) to a 25-20, 25-11 and 25-21 home sweep over crosstown Connally (10-6).

“Today, we just played more calm, collective and confident in what we’re doing,” sophomore Kat Neille said.

The Cougars were led offensively by Michera Moffett’s nine kills and Savannah Townsend’s 21 assists, while Jennifer Nguyen-Luu added 12 digs.

Hendrickson’s roster includes only two seniors but showed maturity in games one and two as the Hawks were able to capitalize on Connally miscues to take control of the match.

The Hawks trailed the first game 18-16 before a Cougar serving error followed by an ace from Neille sparked a 9-2 Hendrickson run to close out the opening frame.

“Volleyball’s a game of momentum, too, and anytime we had the momentum on our side, we tried to keep it as much as we can, and whenever Connally had momentum on their side, we try and get it back,” Hendrickson head coach Carrie Sulak said. “They’re continuing to grow, get older and more confident in their play.”

After taking control of the first game late, the Hawks found a groove early in the second game as a serving error turned a one-point deficit into an 11-4 Hendrickson lead after Wendel put down a spike from the middle of the net.

The Cougars never got back to within six points of the Hawks in the second game.

“We just have to find consistency, we have to be coachable in implementing the intangibles that are so important to the game,” Connally head coach Meghan Nichols said. “We’re struggling to keep that perfect.”

Game three was back and fourth through the first 21 points as the teams played to four lead changes and three ties before McKenya Sorrells came up with one of her team-leading five blocks followed by a spike from the right side of the net to put Hendrickson ahead 12-10.

“We came out with more intensity, and we were having more fun,” Moffett said about the Cougars in the third game. “We played as a team more.”

The Hawks would not relinquish the lead the rest of the match as a block from Dove forced match point and freshman Hannah Hicks ended the match with a spike.

Connally’s Jaylin Foster led the squad with four aces, and the Cougars look to rebound this weekend at the Texas Showdown hosted by Smithson Valley while Hendrickson plays its final nondistrict next week at Weiss.

“I feel like we’ve been getting better and our team chemistry is starting to come together,” Hawks junior Skylar Cavil said.