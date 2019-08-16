Dak Prescott isn’t worth $40 million a year, but don't blame him for taking his shot.

In today's NFL, you go for broke because the average career is less than four seasons. In most cases, starting quarterbacks are able to renegotiate without much fuss because the position is generally regarded as the most important. But Prescott's situation is a bit different.

He's in camp and poised to lead the team to a third NFC East title in four seasons, but no franchise quarterback wants to play with one year remaining on his deal, especially when it's paying him just $2 million for the upcoming season.

Did the Dallas star overplay his hand when he reportedly turned down an offer of $30 million per year last week, instead demanding $10 million more per? Maybe not, if he believes owner Jerry Jones will give him something close to that.

Dak has won as the starter but was the 18th-most efficient passer in the league last season — yes, that puts him in the bottom half. That didn't stop him from asking to be the league's highest-paid quarterback. It’s called maximizing one’s earning potential, but it could also be referred to as swinging for the fences.

Herein lies the quandary that Jerry faces.

On the surface, there's no way Dak should get that kind of coin. But the league's 12 highest-paid players are quarterbacks, according to overthecap.com. Carson Wentz, who's fourth on the list, just signed a four-year, $128 million extension, including $107 million in guaranteed money, in June.

Prescott's division rival is a more polished passer, but when you compare them, Prescott, who was a fourth-rounder, has the edge over Wentz, who was drafted with the second overall pick. Prescott is 32-16 as a starter while Wentz is 23-17. Prescott holds a 2-1 edge in division titles and a 96-92 edge in career QB rating. Plus, Dak has three career playoff starts. Wentz, who was injured in Week 14 of Philly's 2017 Super Bowl campaign, has yet to start a playoff game and has missed eight games in his first three seasons.

Prescott has had some struggles at times, but he has well exceeded his draft position, plus he has shown durability, having started all 48 games of his three seasons. Now in his first full camp with star wideout Amari Cooper, he is just coming into his own as far as upside is concerned.

Now the ball is in the owner's court, and leave it up to Jerry to put his unique spin on the situation. The Cowboys are no strangers to train wrecks, so it comes as no surprise that Jerry stayed in a similar lane when discussing possible extensions for Prescott, Cooper and holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott.

“Picture you were a driver of a car and you had a wreck and your hand was almost severed off, but you didn’t understand your anatomy,” Jones told reporters Tuesday in Oxnard, Calif. "You look down; you’re spurting blood; you open the door and run to the woods and either die bleeding to death or shock.

"The educated man looks down, knows his anatomy, squeezes and knows his best chance is to wait for help. That’s because he’s been there a lot and done that. So I’m squeezing and waiting for help.”

Help from whom, another 76-year-old billionaire who just bought a $250 million superyacht? Jones and VP/Director of Player Personnel Stephen Jones can’t muck this thing up. They have to take it seriously because it’s the quarterback, but they also have to be smart enough to know there are other factors at play.

Getting Elliott into uniform has to be priority one. He's the best workhorse back in the league and the team's best player, but his off-the-field baggage makes this negotiation more difficult. Once he's signed up, then you can get to work on Prescott. Cooper is scheduled to make $13.9 million on the last year of his fifth-year rookie deal, which ranks 14th in the league. He'll have to wait his turn.

For now, Prescott and Cooper continue to hum along in training camp, and with three weeks remaining until the opener against the Giants, there is no reason to believe Dallas' three most important offensive players won't be in the starting lineup.

In the meantime, Jerry, you have to know you can get Zeke in camp and still make Dak happy without paying him $40 million per season.

It's called a middle ground. Find it.