The Tarleton Baseball program has added Jon Ubbenga as its top assistant coach under first-year skipper Aaron Meade.

"I am extremely excited to join the Texan Baseball program and the Tarleton State University family," said Ubbenga. "It was an extremely attractive opportunity for me and my family to join this department and work under a head coach as high-caliber as Coach Meade. We're excited to come to Stephenville and continue building on the strong tradition at Tarleton State University."

Ubbenga comes after spending the last two seasons as the head coach of Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School in Oklahoma City. During his time at the high school ranks, Ubbenga quickly turned around a program that went 8-27 prior to his arrival to one game shy of the state tournament in 2019.

Ubbenga's collegiate baseball history dates back to 2005 as a shortstop for William Jewell College. He was an NAIA Honorable Mention All-America selection and a four-year starter for the Cardinals before graduating in 2009. During his time at William Jewell, the Cardinals went 168-70 with Ubbenga in the lineup.

After playing one summer of professional baseball for the River City Rascals in the Frontier League, he moved on to Missouri State University as a volunteer assistant coach for Meade's alma mater. He spent two seasons with MSU before one year at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. Over the next five seasons, Ubbenga spent time as an assistant and recruiting coordinator at five different stops - his longest tenure at Arkansas-Fort Smith from 2014-16. His final coaching position was at Central Arkansas for the 2017 season before taking the head job at McGuinness.

"I've been fortunate to know Jon for over 10 years now and I couldn't be more excited to have him and his family joining us in Stephenville," said Meade. "Not only is Jon a great recruiter and baseball coach, but he's an excellent man of character. Our program will greatly benefit from having him on staff."