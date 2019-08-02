COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M kicked off its preseason training camp with a social media blackout.

“No tweeting, no Facebook, no Instagram, none of all that," said Aggie defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, who revealed the team's decision to avoid the social media distractions.

"We’re just trying to stay away from the phones, and be in the playbook just for this fall camp time.”

So if you're a fan, don't expect any Aggie player to share inside banter or an opinion on any topic before its season opener against Texas State, Aug. 29.

Before A&M began its first practice Thursday of its four-week August camp, the Aggies did learn of their preseason ranking. The USA Today/Amway coaches poll slotted the Aggies as the 11th-best team in the country. A&M hasn't registered in the preseason coaches poll since 2014, when it began the season at No. 20.

Coaches tend to shrug off preseason rankings. So Jimbo Fisher, on cue, immediately dismissed being No. 11.

“I watched us practice, and I don’t see it,” Fisher said of the ranking. “You’d rather be up there than not there, I guess.”

Rankings in early August mostly tend to be a reflection of how a team finished the season before. A&M, reversing previous annual trends, ended 2018 with an exclamation point, including a seven-overtime victory over LSU and a bowl win over North Carolina State. They finished at 9-4 for their best record since 2013.

The Aggies return Kellen Mond, their starting quarterback, and a near intact offensive line. Those are good building blocks in the SEC. But the Aggies lost a lot of offensive luster when star tailback Trayveon Williams and tight end Jace Sternberger turned pro. The defensive side of the ball doesn't have a lot of heft, either. Madubuike is the lone returning member of last year's starting front seven.

The gaps in experience will be filled with a freshman class that ranked fourth nationally in the 247sports.com composite recruiting rankings. Among those practicing Thursday were five-star freshmen Kenyon Green, an offensive tackle, and defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal. Fisher said Leal has been penciled in at defensive end, although he could also play tackle.

Fisher wasn't impressed with A&M's first day of workouts, which wasn't open to the public. Last season, Fisher's first as head coach, he usually shielded Mond from criticism. On Thursday, he didn't use that tact.

"Kellen, I thought, could have played better today," Fisher said. "He had a solid day, but I thought he could have played better and done some things. We’ll look at the film for why it happened. Was it a route? Was it a coverage? Whatever it may be. Did we miss something upfront? Whatever. We’ll look at it and see.”

Mond, a junior who has started since his freshman season, must elevate his performance. The A&M schedule leaves no room for error. The Aggies will take on four of the top six teams in the country this season. They'll travel to play defending national champion and top-ranked Clemson the second week of the season. Then No. 2 Alabama arrives at Kyle Field for an Oct. 12 date. A&M finishes the season on the road against No. 3 Georgia and sixth-ranked LSU.

USA Today, in revealing its preseason poll, proclaimed A&M as the most over-rated squad in the top 25, mainly because it said the Aggies play the most "intimidating schedule imaginable."

A&M wants to manage what it can directly control during the heated drudgery of the traditional two-a-day training camp. So phones down. No player read or posted about the rankings, thanks to the social media blackout called for by the team's Unity Council. It's all noise, according to the players.

Mond, however, did provide an in-person opinion.

"We're always going to think we're one of the top teams in the country," Mond said, 'but we've got to go out there and prove it."