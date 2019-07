The William Adams Middle School cheerleading teams attended the UCA Camp at the University of Texas in Austin recently.

The WAMS girls took first place in the Top Game Team in the middle school division. The team also was first in the Rally Routine and second place in Sideline Performance and Cheer.

Trayla Bueno, Toree Rodas, Brooke Castillo, Cameron Timmons, Liandra Mendoza and Lexi Hernandez were named All-American.

Cheer sponsors are Ana Garcia and Angel Espinoza.