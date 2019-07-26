Five Alice High School runners attended the Nike Boulder Running Camp in Colorado.

Seniors Sammy Salinas and Guadalupe Garcia, juniors Aiden Salinas and Julian Garcia and sophomore Rita Castillo attended the camp along with Alice cross country coach Marissa Acosta.

It was a camp that each runner had to pay for, but Acosta said it was a memorable experience for the group.

“The kids were running and training at an altitude of 6,000 feet, so it was amazing,” she said. “It was challenging, but it was beautiful, and the kids were able to train with camp counselors who were college runners from the University Texas, Texas A&M, Penn State, Stanford, Oklahoma and all over. The amount of talent that was there was amazing for the kids.”

The camp is meant to give high school runners unique training experiences while being trained by some of the top college runners in the country.

The camp was at the University of Colorado in Boulder along a picturesque background.