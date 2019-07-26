The Alice High School cheerleading program recently attended its annual cheer camp.

The teams won several awards and honors. The varsity group won Top Band Chant in the small varsity division, and the junior varsity won Top Band Chant and Top Chant in the JV division. Both teams received spirit sticks.

All-American Cheerleaders were Mia Macias, Noemi Ruiz and Mia Cardona. All-American Mascots were Rianna Gonzalez and Avery Lopez.

NCA App Recipients were Leah Barrera and Macias.

The Mascot Leadership Award went to Lopez

Campers of the Week award were won by Leiya Vasquez and Hailee Carbajal.