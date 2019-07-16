It's been nine days since the Amarillo Sod Poodles last took the field at Hodgetown, but this week should more than make up for that absence.

The Sod Poodles come into town on a roll, having swept a four-game series at Frisco and are now two games above .500 on the season at 47-45. This is only the second time this season the Sod Poodles have been two games over .500 in the Texas League.

That makes this week especially interesting, since the Poodles will bring some momentum into Hodgetown. They'll open a three-game series against the Springfield Cardinals this evening at 7:05 p.m., then play four games against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals starting Thursday at the same time.

The main attraction this week, though, isn't quite baseball related. While Wednesday is the usual Weiner Wednesday with all hot dogs from the concession stand for only $1, the featured item at Hodgetown will be chicken.

The legendary Famous Chicken from the hometown of the Sod Poodles parent club in San Diego, will make his inaugural appearance at Hodgetown. Ted Giannoulas, the man behind the chicken suit, has been entertaining audiences across the country for over four decades and will be performing between innings and signing autographs after the game.

This should be a special appearance in town for Giannoulas, who has cut back on his performances outside of San Diego over the last several years.

Over the next seven days, this will also be a first chance to catch somebody who figures to be a regular in San Diego within the next couple of years. Left-hander MacKenzie Gore, ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Sod Poodles parent organization Padres, will likely start this week against Northwest Arkansas.

Gore was promoted to Class AA Amarillo last week and looked like a seasoned veteran in his Sod Poodles debut at Frisco on Saturday. He threw 5 1/3 shutout innings, giving up only two hits to win his Sod Poodles debut 9-0 and assure that they would both win the series in Frisco and guarantee themselves of a winning record there this season.