Head girls basketball coach Amanda Gonzalez is leaving Alice High School for an assistant coaching job at longtime district nemesis Flour Bluff.



Gonzalez headed up the Alice girls program since the fall of 2015. Alice was in the playoffs twice in her four seasons here. She also served as Alice High School’s girls athletic coordinator since 2017.



Her departure from Alice comes at a time when AISD is hiring a full-time assistant athletic director, who will not coach a sport, but rather assist the overall program and oversee the girls athletic program at Alice High School and the Alice ISD physical education program from the elementary to the high school level.



Gonzalez spent a total of 12 years in Alice and coached at Memorial Intermediate School and William Adams Middle School before coming up to the high school.

The Lady Coyotes found themselves in tough district races in each of the four seasons that Gonzalez headed up the basketball program. Still, Alice was a bi-district finalist in 2016. The Lady Coyotes played for a playoff spot in 30-5A in 2018. Alice reached the postseason this year as the second runner-up in 29-5A and fell to District 30-5A champion Veterans Memorial in a spirited match, 65-48.



Gonzalez took over the Alice basketball program after the 2015 season, replacing longtime Alice coach Tracy Zamora. Gonzalez was then named the Alice High School girls athletic coordinator in 2017



Gonzalez will be joining one of the top girl's basketball programs in South Texas at Flour Bluff, which won the District 29-5A championship this year and reached the third round of the Class 5A playoffs. In 2018, the Lady Hornets reached the Class 5A-Region IV tournament. Flour Bluff made an appearance in the Class 5A state tournament in 2017.