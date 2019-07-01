1. Hendrickson: With just three starters back on either side of the ball, Hendrickson coach Chip Killian has plenty of concerns entering the season. But the defensive line isn’t one of them. The return of all-district performers Gabriel Hunter and Michael Ike give the Hawks one of the most disruptive defensive fronts in the Austin area. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Hunter, who will line up at end or at outside linebacker, had eight sacks and 53 tackles last season and excels on the edge. The 6-2, 255-pund Ike had 58 tackles last season and can play at any spot up front. Promising junior Nathanial Johnson, another edge rusher, looks poised for a breakout year.

2. Vandegrift: The district’s best defense last season - the Vipers allowed a district-low 105 points in eight district games - shouldn’t suffer any letdown in 2019. Three key members of last year’s rotation up front return, including second-team all-district end Trevor Harrison, a 6-3, 205-pound senior who had 46 tackles and 10 sacks last season. Matthew Graham, a 6-foot, 190-pound senior who had 30 tackles and four sacks last season, provides a nice complement at the other side of the line. In the middle, scrappy 5-8, 220-pound senior Jordan Cochran returns after racking up 42 stops last season.

3. Round Rock: While the Dragons once again look like an offensive juggernaut built to win shootouts, Coach Jeff Cheatham believes his young defense will significantly lower last season’s average of 38.4 points allowed per game. A talented defensive line led by 5-11, 250-pound senior tackle Micky Hernandez (41 tackles) and 6-4, 230-pound senior end Jackson Oviatt (34 tackles) bolsters such optimism, as does the arrival of gifted sophomore Travien Brown, a 6-2, 210-pound end.

4. Stony Point: A nice mix of size and speed gives the Tigers one of the more intriguing defensive fronts in the district and could help lower last season’s average of 21.4 points allowed per game. Defensive end Tim Landry, a 6-3, 195-pound senior with 4.6 speed, had 34 tackles and a pair of sacks last season and brings elite pass-rushing skills. The arrival of promising sophomore Brian Lucero will complement Landry’s skill set; the 5-11, 285-pound Lucero impressed at the subvarsity level and during the spring and should emerge as a starter inside.

5. Vista Ridge: Few defensive linemen in the district can match the energy of senior Luke Horne, a 6-1, 200-pound end entering his third season as a starter. Horne had 34 tackles and two sacks last season, and classmate Rasheed Dowdell accumulated 37 tackles from the other end spot. If the Rangers can find some effective interior linemen that can help take the pressure off Horne and Dowdell, they’ll lower last season’s average of 45.4 points per game.

6. Cedar Ridge: One of the primary concerns for Coach Sam Robison and his staff entering fall camp centers around a rebuilt defensive front. The Raiders lose all-district defensive end Edge Dillard-Williams as well as every other starter up front, so a new crop of players led by 6-1, 23-pound senior Tyler Swanberg will have to develop quickly in a district that begins district play in the third week of the season.

7. Leander: New coach Kris Price has earned his coaching bones on the defensive side of the ball, where he served as a coordinator for the past decade at various schools before taking over the Lions’ program in the offseason. He’ll have his hands full rebuilding a defense that allowed 45 points a game and has limited depth on the line. Connor Kracy, 6-1, 225-pound junior, had two sacks and 44 tackles last season and gives Price a solid building block. Mathew Nwakamma and Major Maydon also have varsity experience up front.

8. Westwood: While the Warriors may lack star power on their defensive front, the team does boast enough size and depth to help lower last season’s average of 33.8 points allowed per game. Junior Jackson Metzger, a 6-foot, 235-pound tackle, returns after a solid sophomore campaign that included 14 tackles and a pair of sacks. Rangy defensive end E.J. Wiley, a 6-4, 215-pound junior, also returns after playing as a sophomore, and 6-4, 205-pound classmate Josef Borkowski will join the varsity after sitting out last season with an injury.

9. McNeil: The Mavs need to lower last season’s average of 34.4 points allowed per game if they hope to reach the playoffs for the first time in 15 years, but an inexperienced defensive front without any returning starters won’t make that easy. Senior Chase Cook has varsity experience at defensive end, and Cameron Bui is among a group of youngsters that could shore up the interior.