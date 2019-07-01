The 28th annual Plowboy Shootout presented by First Financial Bank to benefit the student-athlete scholarship fund was another huge success with a record-setting 64 competing teams, 257 players and a tournament-record 257 hole sponsorships.
The tournament, which is an annual affair, was held at Squaw Creek Golf Course in Willow Park with a flight of 35 teams in the morning and 29 teams in the afternoon. The teams competed in a four-person scramble and had the chance to win prizes for 'Longest Drive', 'Closest to the Pin', and a hole-in-one shot for a chance to win one million dollars.
The top three teams were awarded prizes for their victory. The second and third place teams were determined by a scorecard playoff. The winner of the 'Longest Drive' was Lenny Atencio while Jess Elliott and Bobby Widdell won the 'Closest to the Pin' award. The winning teams are as follows:
FIRST PLACE (52, -19)
Derek Parham
Barry Pack
Jordan Jones
Greg Rutch
SECOND PLACE (53, -18)
Paul Golightly
Jess Elliott
CD Jones
Tim Jones
THIRD PLACE (53, -18)
Phil Watson
Davin Riebock
Lenny Atencio
J.D. Lytle