West Texas A&M basketball player Reagan Haynes has been nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

Haynes is one of 131 Division II student-athletes nominated for the honor, which will be awarded Oct. 20 in Indianapolis.

The award focuses on four pillars, including academics, athletics, service and leadership. Most recently, WT's Bri Leeper was one of nine finalists for the award in 2016 and Madison Parker was nominated for it last year.

Haynes finished her career as part of a team which made three straight Sweet 16 appearances. A native of Gruver, Haynes appeared in 89 games for the Lady Buffs, scoring 264 points.

She was a two-time ADA Achievement Award selection and earned the Elite 90 Award in 2016-17. That year, Haynes became the fourth WT student-athlete to earn the award for highest cumulative grade point average competing for their respective championship team.