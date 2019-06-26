It's back to serious business for the Amarillo Sod Poodles starting this evening at Hodgetown.

Following the celebratory nature of the Texas League All-Star Game which led to a three-day break in action but included eight Sod Poodles representing the South squad in Tulsa, the games count all over again. The Sod Poodles will host the Corpus Christi Hooks in a four-game series, with the first game scheduled for tonight at 7:05 p.m.

It's only appropriate that the season resumes in earnest with these two teams from the TL South Division pitted against each other. This is the seventh series of the season between the two teams and will be the last time they meet this year.

As tight as the South Division standings have been this season, every game between the Sod Poodles (35-39) and Hooks (36-39) will take on added importance. The Sod Poodles at least have the luxury of knowing they'll be in the TL playoffs due to winning the first half South title.

The good thing for Sod Poodles manager Phillip Wellman (who managed the South squad in Tulsa) is that he'll have a number of fresh arms from which to choose in this series due to the three-day break. What does seem pretty certain is that right-hander Emmanuel Ramirez won't be starting on the hill tonight, as he started for the South in Tulsa on Tuesday, throwing a scoreless inning.

Start times for tonight and Friday are 7:05 p.m., while Saturday's and Sunday's games are scheduled to begin at 6:05 p.m.

The homestand will start with Thirsty Thursday. Fountain sodas and domestic beers are $2 with imported beers $3.

Friday night will feature the weekly postgame Friday Night Fireworks which follow all Sod Poodles games on Friday nights at Hodgetown. That will be followed by a Saturday game starting an hour earlier than usual, where fans can stay after the conclusion of the game for a good view of the Summer Fireworks Extravaganza presented by the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce.

Sunday will feature the Ruckus Garden Gnome Giveaway, as the first 1,000 fans through the games will be given a figure of the Sod Poodles mascot Ruckus to place in their yards. Kids can run the bases following the game, presented by Children's Dentistry of Amarillo and Fastbraces.

HOW THE ALL-STARS FARED: Aside from Ramirez, the Sod Poodles had five position players start at the All-Star Game, which the South won 5-1. Three of them, second baseman Ivan Castillo, shortstop Owen Miller and rightfielder Edward Olivares, had base hits.

Two relief pitchers also appeared for the Sod Poodles. Left-hander Travis Radke pitched a scoreless inning, not giving up a hit, and right-hander David Bednar threw a third of an inning.

POODLES MOVES: A familiar name is moving "down" for the time being, and another one is being move up upon the return home for the Sod Poodles.

Infielder Hudson Potts has been sent to the San Diego Padres Arizona Rookie League as part of injury rehab. He was on the seven-day injured list.

Taking the place of Potts on the Sod Poodles will be right-hander Kazuhisa Makita, who returns to Amarillo after the Padres outrighted him to the Sod Poodles.