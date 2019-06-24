Cody Davis, a member of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, never gets tired of working with kids at his annual Cody Davis Student of the Game Youth Football Camp.

In fact, when commenting on Saturday’s sixth annual free event at Stephenville High School, he said, “I love it. Getting back to the community and getting to see my old coaches and teammates — and being a good role model. It’s everything.”

It also means a great deal to the young players who participate, with their eyes on a local standout who was once a Stephenville Yellow Jacket before playing at Texas Tech University and then making it to the ultimate level of football as a veteran professional.

This year 80 youth participated in the camp, with more than 30 volunteers who turned out to help Davis.

Davis gave credit to his mother, Cindy Davis, for once again playing a large part in organizing the camp.

“She does put a lot of work into it,” Cody Davis said.

The kids were divided into two groups — first through third-graders in the “AFC” and fourth through sixth-graders in the “NFC.”

Davis noted, “The camp went amazing. Really smooth. It was a great day all around.”

This year’s camp, presented by Bruner Auto Family, benefitted the Stephenville Education Foundation, which provided eight of the camp’s volunteers.

The $8,000 raised through camp sponsors plus additional funds were rounded off with money chipped in by Davis himself to make the check presented to the education foundation to $10,000.

“I really thank our sponsors,” Davis said. “That’s just awesome. It supports SISD teachers, and things they want to do in the classroom. They offer grants as well.”

The players on the camp’s winning teams, determined by an obstacle course and two touch football games, received medals and individual standouts for each team were awarded with a trophy.

Also, one overall MVP from the winning team earned a signed football for having the most outstanding effort and teamwork.

Davis, now 30 years old, was an all-state defensive back for the Yellow Jackets and in 2014 was inducted into Stephenville High School’s Hall of Fame. As a senior at Texas Tech in 2012, Davis earned all-America honors before being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2013 by the St. Louis Rams.

Davis moved to the Jaguars after signing with them in March 2018.