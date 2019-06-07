Former Texas A&M University-Kingsville quarterback Nate Poppell was holding court on the Alice High School practice fields Thursday morning.

Poppell, who is the last quarterback to lead the Javelinas to a 10-win season, went over the finer points of playing the position of quarterback as part of the QB Ranch Mini-Camp at Alice High School. The camp concluded Friday morning.

Poppell is a quarterback instructor at the QB Ranch.

More than 50 junior high and high school football players participated in the two-day camp. Along with quarterbacks, the camp also drilled receivers and defensive backs on footwork, route running and speed.