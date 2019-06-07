It’s like an annual reminder that the high school football season is nearing. It’s time to begin at least thinking of Alice Coyote season tickets.

The Alice High School athletic department ticket office has announced its schedule for season ticket sales for this coming football season.

Current season ticket holders may purchase their 2019 football season tickets from Aug. 12-15. The ticket office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. from that Monday to Thursday. Any season tickets not purchased before 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 will go on sale to the general public at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at the ticket office. The ticket office will not accept debit cards.

Alice is beginning the 2019 football season on Friday, Aug. 30 on the road against Laredo Alexander. Alice’s first home game of the season is a week later in Memorial Stadium against H.M. King.

Anyone with questions can call the Alice High School athletic department ticket office at (361) 660-2000, Ext. 700.