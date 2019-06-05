Skills mini-camp

The QB Ranch 2019 Skills Mini-Camp at Alice High School is Thursday and Friday. The camp is from 9 a.m. to noon on each day in Memorial Stadium. The camp is for athletes between the sixth and 12th grade and includes skill positions like quarterbacks, backs, receivers and defensive backs. The camp is $50 per athlete. To register, go to www.thequarterbackranch.com and go to Camps and Events.

Golf clinic

The Alice Pan American Golf Association is having a Junior Golf Clinic from 8 to 11 a.m. June 10 and June 24 at the Alice Municipal Golf Course. The clinic is for boys and girls between 5 and 15. To register, call the pro shop at (361) 664-7033 or Joe Hernandez at (361) 389-2743.

Alumni golf tournament

The Alice Coyote Football Alumni tournament is set for Saturday, June 29. The event is still being organized. The tournament is honoring the Football Classes of 1984 and 1985 this year.

Moe Hill Football Camp

The annual Moe Hill Unity Football Camp is every Saturday from June 29 to July 27 at the Alice High School practice football field. The camp is from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. every Saturday. The camp is free and is for boys and girls ages 6 and up. Cleats are required. For more information, call Moe Hill is (361_ 562-2955 or email him yomoe16@yahoo.com.