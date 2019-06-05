For linemen, summertime usually means weights, working out and running. It also means going head-to-head against other linemen. That’s what Alice High School’s linemen are doing through June.

The group is participating in lineman challenges against other 5A programs. They began the summer competition season at a lineman challenge at Calallen High School.

Alice is competing in a series of other lineman challenges including at Flour Bluff, Gregory-Portland and Alice.

Alice is hosting its lineman challenge on the same afternoon that it is hosting the area 7-on-7 summer football league.

The Coyote linemen are coached by Tyler Marrou and Brandon Faubion.