Basketball players as young as second graders are invited to learn from Alice High School’s basketball coaches in the beginning off June.

Alice girls coach Amanda Gonzalez, boys basketball coach Marco Gonzalez and their coaching staffs are leading the annual Rising Stars Skills Camp at Alice High School June 3-6. The camp has a session for second through fourth graders and one for fifth through ninth graders on each day.

The session for younger campers is from 9 to 11 a.m. and the session for older campers is from 1 to 3 p.m.

Coaches said the purpose of the camp is to teach basic offensive and defensive fundamentals with will be beneficial to each campers’ individual success as a basketball player. The camp also aims to challenge advanced players and improve their basketball skills and team play.

The entry fee is $40 per campers. The fee includes a camp shirt. The deadline to enter is May 31.

For more information, call the Alice High School athletic department at (361) 660-2000.