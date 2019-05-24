Tyler Saladino, Tyrone Taylor and Cory Spangenberg each drove home three runs, as the San Antonio Missions beat the Round Rock Express 11-6 on Thursday at Dell Diamond.

Saladino doubled and singled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair. Taylor homered and singled, scoring three runs while also driving in three.

Up 2-0 in the second, San Antonio added to its lead when Saladino hit a three-run double.

After San Antonio added two runs in the third, the Express cut into the deficit with four runs in the fifth inning, including a two-run home run by Kyle Tucker.

The Missions later added three runs in the sixth and one in the eighth. In the sixth, Spangenberg hit a two-run home run, while Taylor scored on an error in the eighth.

Jake Petricka (1-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Round Rock starter Forrest Whitley (0-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Tucker homered and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Express. Jack Mayfield homered and singled, scoring two runs for Round Rock.