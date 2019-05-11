Rhett Maynard almost did it all for the Amarillo High Sandies in game one of their Class 5A area round series Friday night.

Maynard pitched five shutout innings and almost hit for the cycle as the Sandies routed Clint Horizon 10-0 in game one of their best-of-three series at Seminole. The game ended in the bottom of the sixth thanks to the 10-run mercy rule.

The game was scoreless headed into the bottom of the third when the Sandies got on the board when Jake Maynard, Rhett's younger brother, walked and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Rhett then one-upped little brother by hitting a two-run inside-the-park home run to center to make it 3-0 and gave himself all the help he'd need.

Rhett fell a single short of hitting for the cycle. On the mound, he scattered five singles.

The game ended in the bottom of the sixth after Rhett Maynard tripled and scored on Memo Frausto's single. Maynard and Frausto both drove in two runs.

Horizon 000 000 — 0 6 0

Amarillo High 003 241 — 10 12 0

Isaac Barraza, Albert Rivera (5), Vicente Macias (5) and unknown. Rhett Maynard, Spencer Thurman (6) and Trey McCampbell. W—Maynard. L—Barraza. 2B—Amarillo High: Maynard, Brett Williams, Jeb Jenkins, Maycin Smotherman. 3B—Amarillo High: Maynard. HR—Amarillo High: Maynard. Records: Amarillo High 24-8-1. Horizon 24-8.

Class 4A

Canyon routs Andrews: Canyon was so solid on offense that the Eagles didn't have to worry about one bad inning and beat Andrews 16-6 in a five-inning run rule win in the first game of a best-of-three series at Sundown.

The Eagles (20-9-1) took a 7-0 lead in the top of the first without the benefit of a single hit as the first four batters reached base on three walks and a hit batter and the first four runs were scored on three wild pitches and a passed ball. Canyon drew eight walks in the inning.

Andrews (14-14-1), though, made a game out of it in the bottom of the second by scoring six runs to cut it to 9-6. That was all the Mustangs could manage.

Brett Cobb had a two-run double in the third to boost Canyon's lead to 11-6. In the top of the fifth, Cade Olson's two-run single gave the Eagles their run rule margin.

Canyon 722 32 — 16 6 3

Andrews 060 00 — 6 5 3

Zane Sparks, Keith Contreras (5) and Brett Cobb. Bryan Adams, Moore (1), Cabreva (4), Bittner (5) and unknown. W—Sparks. L—Adams. 2B—Canyon: Cobb. Andrews: Rodriguez, Prieto, Nunez. Records: Canyon 20-9-1, Andrews 14-14-1.

Pampa crushes Seminole twice to advance: After opening the series by losing a pitchers' duel, Pampa left no doubt in the next two games against Seminole, as the Harvesters rolled to 12-0 and 12-2 10-run mercy rule victories at Lubbock Cooper to advance to the area round.

The Harvesters (21-6-1) lost the first game of the series 2-1, but they bounced back from that as Dylan Booth started and won both games on the mound the second day, going five innings for a two-hit shutout in the first game, then pitching the first four innings to win the decisive third game.

Pampa got all the offense it would need in the first game with three runs in the first inning as Michael Tollerson got things started with a two-run single. The Harvesters achieved the run rule with a huge nine-run third inning, as Zach Scarlett and Booth both had two-run singles.

The Harvesters took a 5-0 lead in the fifth inning of the final game, but Seminole (15-13-1) scored two in the top of the sixth to threaten. However, Pampa scored seven in the bottom of the inning by drawing nine straight walks with one out and scoring on a wild pitch to end it early.

Game 2

Seminole 000 00 — 0 1 1

Pampa 309 0x — 12 9 0

Brecken Swimmer, Aiden Ward (2), Alex Harms (3) and Chris Lopez. Dylan Booth, Zach Scarlett (5) and Michael Tollerson. W—Booth. L—Swimmer. 2B—Jarett Bagwell. Pampa: Zack Robinson, Joey Hill, Fernando Perez.

Game 3

Seminole 000 002 — 2 5 1

Pampa 021 027 — 12 4 0

Derek Ruiz, Easton Franco (5), Kaycen Andrews (6), Cy Cramer (6) and unknown. Dylan Booth, Armando Miranda (5) and Michael Tollerson. W—Booth. L—Ruiz. 2B—Pampa: Booth 2. 3B—Pampa: Damian Anguiano. Records: Pampa 21-6-1, Seminole 15-13-1.

Hereford edges Pecos: For the second time in the playoffs, Hereford opened a series by going extra innings to win, as the Whitefaces beat Pecos with a run in the bottom of the ninth, 6-5, to take the first game of a best-of-three series in Seminole.

Class 3A

Bushland rolls over Reagan County: Bushland took the early lead and cruised from there, as Skyler Jaco gave another stellar mound performance to lead the Falcons to a 9-3 victory over Reagan County in the first game of a best-of-three series at Lubbock Cooper.

The Falcons (20-5-1) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first and never trailed, and stretched the lead to 5-1 in the third by scoring two runs on passed balls. Jaco took care of the rest of the mound, pitching a complete game four-hitter, striking out 11 and walking none while not allowing an earned run.

Brody Phillips had three hits and scored three runs for the Falcons, who will try to clinch the series today at 11 a.m.

Reagan County 001 002 0 — 3 4 3

Bushland 203 130 x — 9 8 5

Note: No names available for Reagan County

Skyler Jaco and Cole Mosely. W—Jaco. 2B—Bushland: Jaco, Brody Phillips. 3B—Bushland: Phillips. Records: Bushland 20-5-1, Reagan County 19-9.



Class 2A

Gruver splits with Smyer: Gruver came within one out of a series sweep by Smyer came back and forced extra innings in the second game of a best-of-three series at West Texas High, as Gruver won the first game 4-2 and lost the second 7-6 in eight innings.

Game three is scheduled for today at noon.

In the first game Gruver (10-2) got four runs on five hits in the bottom of the fourth, as Jalin Conyers capped the inning with a two-run single. That's what starting pitcher Creed Spivey needed, as he took a shutout into the seventh before running into trouble as Kade Steward's two-run double cut the lead in half. However, Keegan Kelp recorded the final out for the win.

The Greyhounds took a 4-0 lead in the second to open game two as Conyers sparked another big inning with another two-run single. Gruver led 5-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh and had two outs with two-runners on before Cole Royal's two-run single cut it to 5-4 and Mathew Rocha's single off Kelp forced extra innings.

Spivey's RBI single in the top of the eighth reclaimed the lead, but Smyer's Kolton Smith tied it with an RBI single and Royal won it with another.

Game 1

Smyer 000 000 2 — 2 5 0

Gruver 000 400 x — 4 7 1

Kolton Smith and unknown. Creed Spivey, Ferney Villalobos (7), Keegan Kelp (7) and Carter Armes. W—Spivey. L—Smith. S—Kelp. 2B—Smyer: Mathew Rocha, Levi Sinclair. Kade Steward. Gruver: Bruce McLaughlin.

Game 2

Gruver 041 000 01 — 6 12 0

Smyer 020 000 32 — 7 12 2

Keegan Kelp and Carter Armes. Miguel Flores, Ethan Ramirez (7), Kolton Smith (7) and unknown. W—Flores. L—Kelp. Records: Gruver 10-2, Smyer 15-2.

New Deal sweeps Sunray: It was a successful first season of baseball at Sunray but it ended rough for the Bobcats, as for the second game in a row they fell victim to the 10-run rule, as New Deal completed the series sweep with a 17-0 gictory in five innings at Plainview's Wayland Baptist University.

New Deal got all it needed with a run in the bottom of the first, but the Lions really put it away with six runs in the second and five in the third to attain the run rule margin. Kyler Reed drove in four runs to lead New Deal, while Jorge Juarez gave up only pair of singles in the win.

Reid Rousser and Tommy Espino, the top two hitters in the lineup, had Sunray's only two hits, as the Bobcats finished their inaugural season 17-6.

Sunray 000 00 — 0 2 4

New Deal 165 5x — 17 14 0

Rafael Verela, Jaden Zerby (3), Luis Rangel (4) and Tommy Espino. Jorge Juarez and unknown. W—Juarez. L—Varela. 2B—New Deal: Jett Whitfield. Records: New Deal 19-2, Sunray 17-6.

Wellington swept by Hale Center: Sunray wasn't the only Class 2A Panhandle team whose season ended at Wayland, as Wellington couldn't hold on to an early five-run lead, as Hale Center ended the game with seven unanswered runs for a 7-5 victory to complete the series sweep.

Wellington (16-4) took a 5-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth and looked set to force a third game, but it wasn't meant to be. Hale Center (19-8) came back with five runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead from there and closed it out to head to the region quarterfinals.

Wellington 210 200 0 — 5 9 2

Hale Center 000 151 x — 7 9 1

Sundown shuts out West Texas High: West Texas High's offense never got going against Sundown, as the Comanches managed only one hit in losing the first game of their best-of-three series 8-0 in Lockney.

The Comanches (11-10) gave up only five hits, but the run they gave up in the second inning was enough for Sundown (15-1). Dalton Couch pitched five innings and struck out nine, giving up only one earned run.

Couch also had West Texas High's only hit, a triple.

Sundown 011 015 0 — 8 5 1

West Texas High 000 000 0 — 0 1 1

Huey and unknown. Dalton Couch, Jayden Harvey (6) and unknown. W—Huey. L—Couch. 3B—Sundown: Black. West Texas High: Couch. Records: Sundown 15-1, West Texas High 11-10.

Softball

Class 4A

Dumas outslugs Canyon: It was the turn of Dumas to rack up the huge offensive numbers in game two of the region quarterfinal series against Canyon, and as a result, it's going to a game three.

Dumas took the early lead and took momentum for goof with eight runs in the top of the fourth to roll to 19-9 victory in six innings, as the Demonettes put away the Lady Eagles with seven runs in the top of the sixth at Stinnett. The third game is scheduled for today at noon.

The Demonettes (25-13) took an 11-1 lead with eight runs in the fourth. Winning pitcher Kimberly Morales capped the inning with a two-run double.

Itzel Escarcega was 3-for-4 with a home run and drove in four runs while Morales was 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs.

Canyon (24-11) lost one night after rolling to a 24-10 victory over the Demonettes.

Dumas 021 817 — 19 11 2

Canyon 001 251 — 9 9 6

Kimberly Morales and unknown. Kaylie Davis, Lia Gutierrez (4) and Courtney Williams. W—Morales. L—Davis. 2B—Dumas: Morales. Canyon: Williams. HR—Dumas: Morales, Itzel Escarcega. Canyon: Gabi Bishop, Danielle Burns, Candain Callahan, Isabel Padilla. Records: Dumas 25-13, Canyon 24-11.

Class 3A

Bushland hammers Abernathy: In one of the most epic offensive displays possible, Bushland showed no mercy at the plate against Abernathy in the first game of a best-of-three series in Lockney, using two huge early innings to roll to a 33-14 run rule win in five innings.

Bushland (33-6) took control with eight runs in the to of the first then made that outburst look modest with an outrageous third inning, scoring 13 runs in the third to go up 21-3. In that inning, the first eight batters reached base, highlighed by a three-run homer by Jaycee Adams.

The Lady Falcons pounded out 25 hits, as Adams was 4-for-5 with six RBIs. Corley Carr, McKenna Driver and Halle Lytal all drove in four runs for Bushland.

Bushland 80(13) 57 — 33 25 4

Abernathy 210 56 — 14 9 3

Halle Lytal, Jillian Howell (5) and Sydnee Stewart. Caro, Villarral and unknown. 2B—Bushland: Andrea Gaun 2, Lytal, McKenna Driver, Morgan Moore, Corley Carr, Jillian Howell, Jaycee Adams 2. Abernathy: Chambers. HR—Bushland: Adams. Abernathy: Villaral 2. Records: Bushland 33-6.