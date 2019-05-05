Kyle Tucker had four hits, while Alex De Goti and Yordan Alvarez recorded three apiece as the Round Rock Express beat the San Antonio Missions 11-4 on Saturday in San Antonio.

Tucker homered and singled three times, driving home two runs. Taylor Jones scored twice and hit a home run on the way to driving in four runs for the Express.

Round Rock scored four runs in the first inning and held a 9-1 lead through the first three frames.

San Antonio cut the deficit to 4-1 in the first after Keston Hiura hit an RBI double, bringing home Nate Orf.

Round Rock answered in the next half-inning when Jones hit a three-run home run and added two more runs in the third inning.

Round Rock right-hander Brady Rodgers (3-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Brad Kuntz (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing nine runs and nine hits over 2 1/3 innings.

Hiura homered twice and doubled, driving home four runs and scoring a couple for the Missions.