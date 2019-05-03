The bad news for the Amarillo Bulls after Thursday night was that they were no longer perfect on the road in the North American Hockey League playoffs.

However, the good news is that they'll be coming back home with their season on the line.

The Bulls never could find the net against the Shreveport Mudbugs in game four of their South Division final series. Shreveport, on the other had, did it twice, handing the Bulls a 2-0 loss to tie the series at 2-2.

To decide the series, the two teams will face off at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Cal Farley Coliseum at 7 p.m. Sunday.

The Bulls outshot the Mudbugs 40-39, but none of the shots beat Shreveport goalie Leo Chuard. Shreveport got the only goal it needed when Jay Feiwell scored late in the second period.

Feiwell scored the other goal with 18 seconds left in the game on an empty-netter.

The loss spoiled a fine effort in goal by Amarillo's Jason Evenson, who had 37 saves.